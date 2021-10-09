How to watch No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas live stream, live radio and stats

In a matchup of the Big 12’s two most successful programs, No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0) will play against No. 21 Texas (4-1, 2-0) for the 117th time on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game, which is available for live streaming online and television, will take place at Cotton Bowl, in Dallas, TX.
The AT&T Red River Showdown will be played in Dallas for the 93rd straight year, and will be televised by ABC with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe announcing. ABC / Radio / Live Stats / Game Notes (PDF)
Where: Dallas, Texas
Stadium: Cotton Bowl
Time: 11:00 a.m. CT
TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe)
Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network (Craig Way, Roger Wallace, Will Matthews)
Spanish Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network (Dr. Rubén Pizarro-Silva, Jesus Mendoza)
National Radio: Westwood One (Mike Watts, Derek Rackley)
Based on current form, it is not a straight forward pick for either of these teams. Both have looked good in flashes, but they also have been poor in some areas.
However, if I have to make a pick for this one, I will have to go with Oklahoma as I think Lincoln Riley will have his side ready to go. You can best believe that Steve Sarkisian will also have his men ready for this clash as well!
Saturday’s game marks the 12th time in the last 13 matchups that Oklahoma is ranked higher in the AP poll than Texas (UT was 22nd last year while OU was not ranked).
This is also the third season in the last four both the Sooners and the Longhorns enter their October matchup ranked in the AP poll (prior to 2018 it had not been done since 2012).
The Sooners are 15-7 against Texas since the start of the 2000 season and have outscored the Longhorns by 182 points in those 22 matchups. Dating back to the start of the 2012 season, Oklahoma is 44-8 (.846) in regular season games away from home. OU has scored at least 30 points in 45 of those 52 contests.Saturday, Oklahoma will have been Big 12 champion for 2,143 consecutive days.