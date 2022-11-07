How to watch No. 7 Duke vs Jacksonville today?

DURHAM, N.C. (Sporting Alert) —— The No. 7 Duke will host Jacksonville to open a new era under new head coach Jon Scheyer after he replaced Mike Krzyzewski, the Hall of Famer coach who retired at the end of last season. You can watch live streaming coverage of this game online on ACC Network and WatchESPN.com.

STORYLINE: The first game for the Scheyer-led team comes at Cameron Indoor Stadium Monday night against visiting Jacksonville in Durham, N.C. and the Blue Devils are being back to open the 2022-23 season with a win. According to ESPN Analytics, Duke has an 85.3% chance to win this game, and not too many people will bet against that happening. Read More: No. 5 Baylor opens with 117-53 win over Mississippi Valley State

The tip-off time is 7:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network with Jay Alter and Malcolm Huckaby on the call. You can also listen to play-by-play coverage on the radio on the Blue Devil Sports Network from Learfield with David Shumate and John Roth calling the action.

Duke enters this game with a healthy record in opening games, going 90-27 all-time in season openers, and has won 21 consecutive. In addition, the Blue Devils have won 29 consecutive in season opening games since last losing to Vanderbilt in double overtime game on November 26, 1981.

Jacksonville was 21-10 last season and 11-5 in the ASUN, losing to Bellarmine in the ASUN championship game.

The Dolphins were picked to finish second in the 2022-23 ASUN preseason poll this year and will be led by redshirt senior guard Kevion Nolan, who was unanimously voted to the All-Conference team.