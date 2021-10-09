How to watch No. 7 Ohio State vs. Maryland, live stream, game time, scores

No. 7 Ohio State will host the Maryland Terrapins in a 12:05 p.m. kickoff at Ohio Stadium in the 99th Homecoming game in school history and you can watch live coverage of the game on Fox Network. For live online coverage, start streaming now and click here.
Ohio State is 73-19-5 in Homecoming games, a win-loss mark that does not include the 2010 win.
Maryland at No. 7 Ohio State • Saturday, Oct. 9 • When: noon • Where: Ohio Stadium • TV: FOX • RADIO: 97.1 FM / 1460 AM
The two Big Ten East Division rivals did not play as scheduled in College Park, Md., in 2020. The game was one of three Ohio State games that was cancelled the week of the game because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ohio State comes into this game on the back of an impressive victory over Rutgers last the Buckeyes are hoping to continue on their victory streak since losing to a very Oregon team in Week 2. Ohio State is trying for its 24th straight Big Ten victory.
- The Buckeyes have won 20-consecutive Big Ten games
- Ohio State brings in statistically one of the nation’s top offenses into Saturday’s contest vs. Maryland, while the Silver Bullet defense has been stout lately.
- The Buckeyes are averaging 50.6 points in the last three games and are giving up just 13.6.
- Over the last two games – in wins over Akron and Rutgers – Ohio State’s defense is surrendering 287.5 yards per game and has given up just three touchdowns.
- The Buckeyes have not allowed a rushing touchdown since week two against Oregon and are surrendering just 86.6 yards per game on the ground over the last three games.
- Ohio State is 24-1 in regular season games under Ryan Day (excluding conference championship games).
- Only one of those 21 wins was decided by a touchdown or less (a 42-35 victory versus Indiana in 2020).
- The Buckeyes have averaged 49.4 points per game in their 24 regular seasons wins under Day.
- Their average margin of victory is 33.4 points per game.