How to watch No. 8 East Carolina vs No. 9 Texas: Super Regional?

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Watch live streaming coverage of the NCAA Super Regional clash between the No. 8 national seed East Carolina and No. 9 Texas on Friday (10) at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium on ESPN2.
The game will start at 12:00 pm ET and it will be the first time East Carolina will be hosting an on-campus NCAA Super Regional.
Where can I watch No. 8 East Carolina vs No. 9 Texas: Super Regional?
|2022 Greenville Super Regional
|Dates:
|June 10-12. 2022
|Time:
|12 Noon \\\ 12 Noon \\\ TBA
|Location:
|Greenville, N.C. | Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium
|Game Program:
|NCAA Digital
|Live Game Coverage:
|Radio: 94.3 FM The Game
ESPN+ (All Weekend)
Varsity Network: Online (LEARFIELD)
|Live Stats:
|All Weekend
|Official Web Sites
|East Carolina | Texas
|2022 Statistics
|East Carolina | Texas
|Baseball Central
|Roster | Schedule/Results | NCAA Baseball | College Scoreboard | Weekly Rankings | National Stat Leaders
|Social Media
|ECUBaseball | The American
The Pirates (45-19) are making their 32nd NCAA Regional appearance, having won their seventh regional last weekend with a 13-4 victory against Coastal Carolina in the Greenville Regional Championship Game.
They will take on a confident Texas (45-19) side that swept through the 2022 Austin Regional over the weekend while beating Air Force 10-1 in the championship game to advance comfortably.
Heading into Friday’s 2022 NCAA Super Regional East Carolina and Texas are aiming to secure a place in the 2022 World Series in Omaha, later this month.
ECU won a third-straight American regular-season title last month with a 6-2 series sweeping win over South Florida and also claimed the 2022 American Baseball Championships in the same month with a 6-1 victory over Houston.
Meanwhile, Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday (11), also at 12:00 pm ET, while Sunday has been reserved for a possible Game 3 is necessary. Given the nature of this series, both East Carolina and Texas will be going all out for the victory today.