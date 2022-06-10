How to watch No. 8 East Carolina vs No. 9 Texas: Super Regional?

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Watch live streaming coverage of the NCAA Super Regional clash between the No. 8 national seed East Carolina and No. 9 Texas on Friday (10) at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium on ESPN2.

The game will start at 12:00 pm ET and it will be the first time East Carolina will be hosting an on-campus NCAA Super Regional.

Where can I watch No. 8 East Carolina vs No. 9 Texas: Super Regional?

The Pirates (45-19) are making their 32nd NCAA Regional appearance, having won their seventh regional last weekend with a 13-4 victory against Coastal Carolina in the Greenville Regional Championship Game.

They will take on a confident Texas (45-19) side that swept through the 2022 Austin Regional over the weekend while beating Air Force 10-1 in the championship game to advance comfortably.

Heading into Friday’s 2022 NCAA Super Regional East Carolina and Texas are aiming to secure a place in the 2022 World Series in Omaha, later this month.

ECU won a third-straight American regular-season title last month with a 6-2 series sweeping win over South Florida and also claimed the 2022 American Baseball Championships in the same month with a 6-1 victory over Houston.

Meanwhile, Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday (11), also at 12:00 pm ET, while Sunday has been reserved for a possible Game 3 is necessary. Given the nature of this series, both East Carolina and Texas will be going all out for the victory today.