How to watch No. 9 Duke vs. No. 10 Kentucky live

New York — College basketball powerhouses, No. 9 Duke and No. 10 Kentucky will square off in a high-profile season opener for both teams at Madison Square Garden here in New York on Tuesday night. Tip-off time for this game is 9:30 p.m. EST and you can watch live coverage and listen to live radio stream online.
How to watch and follow Duke vs Kentucky live?
The live television broadcast will be on ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe on the call. Meanwhile, for those losing for audio commentary, you can follow live on the radio locally, David Shumate and John Roth will call the action on the Blue Devil Sports Network from Learfield, while Marc Kestecher and Bob Valvano are nationally on ESPN Radio.
This is a season opener you will not want to miss!
Tuesday night’s season opener begins the final season for Duke’s head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will retire at the end of the campaign. Entering the game, which is part of the State Farm Champions Classic, coach Krzyzewski owns a 1,092-302 career record with the Blue Devils for a .784 win percentage.
No. 10 Kentucky (0-0) vs. No. 9 Duke (0-0)
Madison Square Garden, New York; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: A pair of basketball blue bloods are set to face off. This is a match-up between two of the four winningest college basketball programs in NCAA history. Duke has won eight of the last 10 head-to-head meetings against Kentucky and is 6-2 versus the Wildcats under coach Krzyzewski.
Duke and Kentucky have met 22 times with the Wildcats leading the series 12-10.
LAST YEAR: Kentucky finished with a 9-16 record during a COVID-19 season last year, while Duke ended its season with a 13-11 and opted to end the year early.
DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky went 1-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those seven games, the Wildcats gave up 66.6 points per game while scoring 64.9 per matchup. Duke went 2-2 in non-conference play, averaging 73.5 points and giving up 70.8 per game in the process.