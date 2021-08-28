How to watch North Carolina Central v Alcorn State

ATLANTA – North Carolina Central will open its 2021 college football schedule against Alcorn State on Saturday, August, 28 and you can watch all the action live on ESPN. Fans in the USA can also stream the game live on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App. LISTEN | LIVE STATS
The kick-off time for this in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge encounter is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET, with the action coming from the Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 28
- TV channel: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN.com
- Location: Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- Stats: Follow live here
For live audio streaming coverage, please visit the NCCU Sports Network at NCCUEaglePride.com (internet stream) and follow Jonathan Duren‘s play-by-play call. For the TV/Video: ESPN (live). Booth: Mark Jones, Jay Walker, Robert Griffin III. Sidelines: Tiffany Greene, Quint Kessenich.
When these two meets take the pitch on Saturday night, it will be the sixth matchup between the Eagles and the Braves, but it will be the first meeting since September 1976. The Alcorn State team will be looking to stay perfect against North Carolina Central, having won all five previous clashes, which were held between 1970-76.
Saturday will see North Carolina Central featuring in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge for the second time after suffering a 40-24 defeat to Prairie View A&M in 2018.
It will also be the second appearance in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge for Alcorn State as well as the Braves contest at Bethune-Cookman was suspended in the second quarter due to weather conditions.
The COVID-19 pandemic halted the progress of several college sports programs and Alcorn State was no exception as this game will be the team’s first encounter since it last played in the 2019 Celebration Bowl on Dec. 21, 2019, which was a loss to North Carolina A&T in a 64-44 shootout.
Alcorn State also opted out of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.