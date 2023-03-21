How To Watch: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Clippers? – Preview

LOS ANGELES (March 21) — The Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night in a Western Conference matchup. In this article, we will preview the upcoming clash, as well as take a closer look at the two teams and their recent performances, key players, and injuries.

Recent Performances

The Thunder has a record of 35-36 and is currently in eighth place in the Western Conference. They have a record of 21-23 in Western Conference play and average 117.9 points per game while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game. The team has won seven of their last ten games, with an average of 118.2 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.9 steals, and 2.9 blocks per game.

The Clippers, on the other hand, have a record of 38-34 and are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference. They have gone 22-21 against Western Conference opponents and averaged 13.5 turnovers per game. – Read More: Latest NBA results last night on March 20

The Clippers, who have won five of the last six games, have a record of 5-5 in their last ten overall, with an average of 115.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.3 steals, and 3.3 blocks per game, according to Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. During this time, the team has shot 47.6% from the field, but their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

LA Clippers and OKC Thunder Key Players

For the Clippers, Paul George is the top performer, averaging 23.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Kawhi Leonard is also another standout performer for Los Angeles, and he is averaging 23.8 points, 6.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and shooting 51.2% from the field.

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team with an average of 31.4 points, 5.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game and he will be the dangerman tonight against the Clippers. Isaiah Joe has also been performing well for Oklahoma City, averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last ten games.

Who Are on The Injury List?

The Clippers will be without Brandon Boston Jr. due to a tailbone injury, and Norman Powell will also be out with a shoulder injury. The Thunder will be without Chet Holmgren for the remainder of the season due to a foot injury, and Kenrich Williams will also be out for the season with a wrist injury.

Clippers vs Thunder Head-to Head

This will be the third time the Thunder and the Clippers will face each other this season and OKC is leading the four match season series 2-0. In their last meeting on October 28, the Thunder defeated the LA Clippers 118-110, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 24 points for Oklahoma City and Norman Powell paced Los Angeles way with 21 points in the defeat.

What About Turnovers?

The Clippers average 13.5 turnovers per game, while the Thunder averages 13.3 turnovers per game, according to Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Clippers are also 17-10 when they have fewer turnovers than their opponents.

Game Details – How to Watch and Follow Live?

The game will take place in Los Angeles and is set to tip off at 10:30 p.m. EDT. It will be interesting to see how the Thunder and Clippers match up against each other in this pivotal Western Conference matchup. Fans can also follow live GAMECAST and box score updates.

Both the Thunder and the Clippers have been performing well in their recent games, and this matchup is sure to be an exciting one for each set of fans. It will be interesting to see how the teams handle turnovers and if they can capitalize on their opponent’s mistakes.