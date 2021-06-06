How to watch Oklahoma v James Madison College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — The 2021 Women’s NCAA Softball College World Series is approaching the final stage and you can watch the battles between the last four teams on Sunday.
The top seeded Oklahoma survived being eliminated from the NCAA tournament after beating beating James Madison 6-3 in its elimination game to force a decisive Game 3 in the series. The game will be played at 7:00 pm ET and ESPN2 will provide all the ball-by-ball action with the winner advancing to the College World Series. WatchESPN will provide live streaming. WATCH LIVE STREAM | LISTEN | LIVE STATS
The Sooners scored their six runs from seven hit on a day in which a defeat at the Hall of Fame Stadium would end their dream of advancing to their second consecutive WCWS Championship series.
James Madison scored three runs from eight hits with a pair of errors.
The winner of the clash between Oklahoma and the Dukes will take on the winner of the second semi-final between Alabama and Florida State.
