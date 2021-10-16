How to watch Papua New Guinea vs Oman T20 World Cup 2021 clash

Oman will take on Papua New Guinea in the opening game of the T20 World Cup 2021 – First Round Group B matchup on Sunday and you can watch the live streaming and television coverage from the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, in Al Amerat.
An estimated 3000 fans are expected to be in attendance, as the two nations seek to get the opening round of the tournament off to a winning start. The first ball will be bowled at 6:00 am ET time, which is 2:00 pm local time. Willow and Willow Xtra will be streaming the game live for fans in the US and Canada. Check out the schedule here.
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming and TV Channels Info
Match: ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Group B match
Who: Oman vs. Papua New Guinea
Date: October 17 (Sunday), 2021
Time: 3:30 PM IST/ 2:00 PM Local
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat, Oman
TV Channels: Star Sports Network (India), Willow, Willow Xtra
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hostar
Oman is ranked 18th in the T20 rankings, while Papua New Guinea is 15th in the rankings entering Sunday’s battle.
Meanwhile, the home side has won three of the past five games overall, with Papua New Guinea losing three straight.
“We believe in ourselves. We want to play to the best of our abilities,” PNG captain Assad Vala said. “We want to express ourselves.
“We want to make it to the second round to test ourselves against the best teams in cricket. We don’t want this World Cup to be a one-off.”
Sunday’s game will be the first meeting in T20Is between Papua New Guinea and Oman.