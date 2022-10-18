How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics? TV channel, live stream and game time

The much anticipated 2022 NBA season tips off tonight (18) with the Boston Celtics playing hosts to the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. This game is the first of the doubleheader on the schedule for the opening night on Tuesday and you can watch all broadcast and online streaming coverage on TNT.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics – Game at Boston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers for the season opener.

The Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup will begin at 7:30 PM ET and the coverage on TNT will be available by Clicking Here. Also Watch Here For Free LINE: Celtics -3; over/under is 214.5. Read More: Tennessee moves up – AP Top 25 college football latest rankings

After a very productive season last year which saw the team falling in the final to the Golden State Warriors, Boston will be aiming for another fruitful campaign with a championship title in mind. The Celtics finished 51-31 overall and 9-7 in Atlantic Division action last season and averaged 111.8 points per game during the campaign, along with 17.0 on free throws and 39.6 from free point range.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals last season before being bounced by the Miami Heat and the will be hoping to get the new term off to a good start when they travel a fellow conference and NBA title early contender.

The 76ers went 6-10 in Atlantic Division fixtures last year and were 27-14 on the road during the season. The team allowed opponents to score 107.3 points per game and shoot 45.8% from the field last campaign.

As for as injuries, the Boston Celtics will be without Danilo Gallinari, who is out for season with a knee injury, while Robert Williams III remains on the sideline for now with a similar problem.

The Philadelphia 76ers: NONE