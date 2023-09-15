Over the course of two electrifying days, the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, becomes the global epicentre of athletics, hosting the Wanda Diamond League Final this weekend (16-17 September).
As the curtain falls on another gripping season, Hayward Field is set to be the stage where world and defending Diamond League titlists aim to conclude their campaigns in a blaze of glory. Yet, those who fell short in Budapest are equally keen to settle scores.
Leading the charge on the opening day on Saturday are Faith Kipyegon and Noah Lyles, both double title-holders from last month’s showdown in Budapest, as well as Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah.
The second day’s line-up on Sunday is no less star-studded, featuring luminaries like Mondo Duplantis, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Mary Moraa, Shericka Jackson, Ryan Crouser, and Grant Holloway.
Saturday’s proceedings get underway at 11:00 local time in Oregon, with the women’s javelin, followed by the main programme launching at 12:00 local time with the men’s 400m hurdles.
On Sunday, the women’s high jump kicks off at 11:00 local time, with the main events commencing at 12:00 local time, spearheaded by the men’s 800m.
Results, program and Start lists
How to watch Prefontaine Classic 2023 in Eugene?
The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page from 12:00 noon local time (GMT -7) on Saturday and 12:00 noon local time on Sunday.
The livestream will NOT be available in all territories.
To find out the broadcast rights holder in your country, check the list below. If your country does not appear on the list, please check local listings.
The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.
