How to watch Prefontaine Classic 2023 in Eugene?

Track and XC September 15, 2023
Marie-Josée Ta Lou, Shericka Jackson, Shericka Jackson at the world athletics championships

Over the course of two electrifying days, the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, becomes the global epicentre of athletics, hosting the Wanda Diamond League Final this weekend (16-17 September).

As the curtain falls on another gripping season, Hayward Field is set to be the stage where world and defending Diamond League titlists aim to conclude their campaigns in a blaze of glory. Yet, those who fell short in Budapest are equally keen to settle scores.

Leading the charge on the opening day on Saturday are Faith Kipyegon and Noah Lyles, both double title-holders from last month’s showdown in Budapest, as well as Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

The second day’s line-up on Sunday is no less star-studded, featuring luminaries like Mondo Duplantis, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Mary Moraa, Shericka Jackson, Ryan Crouser, and Grant Holloway.

Saturday’s proceedings get underway at 11:00 local time in Oregon, with the women’s javelin, followed by the main programme launching at 12:00 local time with the men’s 400m hurdles.

On Sunday, the women’s high jump kicks off at 11:00 local time, with the main events commencing at 12:00 local time, spearheaded by the men’s 800m.

Results, program and Start lists

How to watch Prefontaine Classic 2023 in Eugene?

The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page from 12:00 noon local time (GMT -7) on Saturday and 12:00 noon local time on Sunday.

The livestream will NOT be available in all territories.

To find out the broadcast rights holder in your country, check the list below. If your country does not appear on the list, please check local listings.

The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information

Territories Broadcaster/ Rights Holder
Africa (English language): Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo, Democratic republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Zanzibar, Chad, Djibouti, Madagascar, Mauritania, Mauritius, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan  Supersport (English) 
Africa (French language): Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo NWTV+
Argentina TeleRed
Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania TV3 (SIA)
Balkans: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia Sportklub
Belgium VRT
Brazil Globo / Newco – Band Sport / COB
Bulgaria A1 – Sport Max
Canada CBC
Caucasus/Central Asia: Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Moldova, Armenia. Saran
Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands Flow Sports
Central America: Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic Sky Mexico
China CCTV
Chinese Taipei Elta
Czech Republic Ceska Televize
Denmark Viaplay
Finland MTV
Germany Sky Deutschland
Greece / Cyprus ERT
Hungary MTVA
India Viacom 18
Israel Charlton
Italy and the Vatican City Sky / Rai
Macau TDM
Malaysia Measat
Mongolia Premier Sports Network
Netherlands Ziggo Sports / NOS
New Zealand TVNZ
Norway NRK
Philippines TAP
Poland Polsat
Portugal Sport TV Portugal
Slovakia RTV
Singapore Starhub
Spain Movistar
South Korea KBS
South America: Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela Panam Sports
Sweden C More-TV4 / SVT
Switzerland SRG
Thailand Cineplex / Mono / JKN
Turkey TRT/ Ssport
United Kingdom, Guernsey, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man- audio BBC Service overseas BBC
Ukraine Setanta
USA NBC Sports
Australia, Bhutan, Cambodia, France, Indonesia, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Myanmar, North Korea, Romania, Sri Lanka, Vietnam Wanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook

About The Author

Avatar
KARL HAMILTON

Karl is one of the top NFL and basketball contributors for SportingAlert.com. He enjoys relaxing at the beach in Miami, as well as spending time with his family when he is not busy providing fresh content for publications.

Tags:

More From SportingAlert.com

Usain Bolt

Bolt Runs 9.95 To Win At Monaco DL

Usain Bolt and Wayde van Niekerk were winners at the Monaco Diamond League meeting in France on Friday as they prepare for London World Championships.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.