Where to watch Qatar vs Ecuador live and free? Stream link and start time

AL KHOR, Qatar (November 20) —— Qatar v Ecuador will kicks off the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Bayt Stadium here in Al Khor on November 20, and fans in the United States can watch all the live streaming coverage on Fox Sports 1 with Peacock TV providing the live broadcast and streaming for Spanish viewers. fuboTV (Try for free)

Where to watch Qatar vs Ecuador live and free? Stream link and TV channels and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Sunday
Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)
Streaming: fuboTV, Fox Sports site/app, Telemundo Deportes site/app, Universo Now

On Sunday, the home fans in Qatar will be hoping the host nation can make a positive start to the tournament. The game will begin at 11:00 am ET in the USA, which is 19.00 (local time) and you also watch live on Foxsports.com, Fox Sports GO and the FOX Sports App.

STORYLINE: This will be the first competitive meeting between these two teams, but the Qatar have faced Ecuador on three previous occasions in friendly games. The nations battled twice in 1996 with the first match ending 1-1 and the second going the way of the South Americans 2-1. Qatar won the third meeting 4-3 in 2018.

READ MORE: France injured striker Karim Benzema OUT of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Qatar will certainly be full of energy in this game, especially in the opening minutes, and I am expecting the home-field advantage will give the team a buzz. However, I am expecting Ecuador to get chances as well and so I am prediciting this game will finish 1-1.

“I’m not saying we’re going to win the World Cup, but we’ll put in a performance of the highest level,” said Qatar coach Felix Sanchez.

Gustavo Alfaro, Ecuador coach: “I asked the team: What do you want? Are you just here to take part in a World Cup, or do you want to show the very best of Ecuador?”

Predicted Starting Lineups

Qatar: Saad Alsheeb, Boualem Khoukhi, Bassam Alrawi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Pedro Miguel, Abdulaziz Hatem, Hassan Alhaydos, Karim Boudiaf, Homam Ahmed, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif

Ecuador: Alexander Dominguez, Robert Arboleda, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Jhegson Mendez, Moises Caicedo, Gonzalo Plata, Jose Cifuentes, Romario Ibarra, Enner Valencia

James Anderson is a major football contributor for SportingAlert.
Covers events from the teams in London, including Chelsea and Arsenal.

Similar Posts

Watch the live stream of West Brom v Arsenal: Wilshere Starts – Teams News

ByMarcus-Bloxam Football Contributor

Birmingham (Sporting Alert) — England midfielder Jack Wilshere comes back in the Arsenal starting lineup, as the in form Gunners take on West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns. Watch the live stream of West Brom v Arsenal on NBCSports also follow live updates @NBCSportsSoccer, Live Radio Coverage on TalkSport Wilshere is in the starting lineup for Tomas Rosicky and he…

Rooney heads England into first lead against Poland

ByJAMES ANDERSON

LONDON (Sporting Alert) — Wayne Rooney has given England a 1-0 lead in their World Cup Group H qualifier against Poland at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night. The Manchester United forward leaped high to head home a Leighton Baines cross in the 41st minute to send the thousands gathered at Wembley on their feet. Exciting…

Mo Farah wins World 10,000m with fast last lap
|

Mo Farah wins World 10,000m with fast last lap

ByGary Smith, Lead Sports Writer

MOSCOW, Russia (Sporting Alert) — Great Britain’s double Olympic champion Mo Farah delivered again at back-to-back championships, after winning the men’s  10,000 metres at the IAAF World Championships inside the Luzhniki Stadium here in Moscow, Russia on Saturday. Farah, who started the race very relaxed at the back of the large pack, ran steadily all the way before producing…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.