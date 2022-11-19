AL KHOR, Qatar (November 20) —— Qatar v Ecuador will kicks off the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Bayt Stadium here in Al Khor on November 20, and fans in the United States can watch all the live streaming coverage on Fox Sports 1 with Peacock TV providing the live broadcast and streaming for Spanish viewers. fuboTV (Try for free)

Where to watch Qatar vs Ecuador live and free? Stream link and TV channels and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Sunday

Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Streaming: fuboTV, Fox Sports site/app, Telemundo Deportes site/app, Universo Now

On Sunday, the home fans in Qatar will be hoping the host nation can make a positive start to the tournament. The game will begin at 11:00 am ET in the USA, which is 19.00 (local time) and you also watch live on Foxsports.com, Fox Sports GO and the FOX Sports App.

STORYLINE: This will be the first competitive meeting between these two teams, but the Qatar have faced Ecuador on three previous occasions in friendly games. The nations battled twice in 1996 with the first match ending 1-1 and the second going the way of the South Americans 2-1. Qatar won the third meeting 4-3 in 2018.

READ MORE: France injured striker Karim Benzema OUT of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Qatar will certainly be full of energy in this game, especially in the opening minutes, and I am expecting the home-field advantage will give the team a buzz. However, I am expecting Ecuador to get chances as well and so I am prediciting this game will finish 1-1.

“I’m not saying we’re going to win the World Cup, but we’ll put in a performance of the highest level,” said Qatar coach Felix Sanchez.

Gustavo Alfaro, Ecuador coach: “I asked the team: What do you want? Are you just here to take part in a World Cup, or do you want to show the very best of Ecuador?”

Predicted Starting Lineups

Qatar: Saad Alsheeb, Boualem Khoukhi, Bassam Alrawi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Pedro Miguel, Abdulaziz Hatem, Hassan Alhaydos, Karim Boudiaf, Homam Ahmed, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif

Ecuador: Alexander Dominguez, Robert Arboleda, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Jhegson Mendez, Moises Caicedo, Gonzalo Plata, Jose Cifuentes, Romario Ibarra, Enner Valencia