How to watch Ronaldo and Manchester United v Newcastle live!

OLD TRAFFORD — To the surprise of no one, Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the Manchester United starting line-up for today’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United at Old Trafford. Watch live streaming on nbcsports.com

Ronaldo, who made a sensational return to Manchester United during the last days of the summer transfer window, is back in his No. 7 icon shirt and will start for the Red Devils in his first match since returning to the team after his departure to Real Madrid in 2009.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in the build-up that Ronaldo would feature in this game after leaving the Portugal setup early during the international break and the forward will join the likes of Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, and Jadon Sancho in a delicious front four that will be hoping to score some goals this weekend.

Frenchman Raphael Varane makes his Old Trafford debut after starting away to Wolves the last time, while and this is also the first start for Sancho at Old Trafford since signing for Manchester United.

Notably, midfielder Fred was granted permission to play in this game despite initially being suspended when Brazil invoked the five-day rule following the international break after he and a number of his colleagues did not travel to South America for the World Cup qualifiers.

He, however, starts on the bench as Nemanja Matic starts in the holding midfield position in one of the two changes today for the home side. The other change is Ronaldo replacing Daniel James, who left the club for Leeds United.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire (c), Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo. Subs: Heaton, Bailly, Dalot, Lindelof, Fred, Lingard, Mata, van de Beek, Martial.

Newcastle United: Woodman, Clark, Lascelles, Hayden, Manquillo, Ritchie, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Darlow, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Gayle, Schar, Fernandez, Murphy, White