How to watch SEC Baseball Tournament 2022? Day 5

Four teams will be seeking to secure two semi-final spots as the SEC Baseball Tournament 2022 continues with Day 5 fixtures on Saturday (28). Live streaming broadcast of today’s game will begin at 9:30 am CT from the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in the south-Birmingham city of Hoover, Ala.

Can I watch SEC Baseball Tournament 2022 today?

Yes, you can watch live streaming and television broadcast of the SEC Baseball Tournament 2022 games today on the SEC Network with WatchESPN.com also providing coverage for subscribers with that option in their internet / cable package.

READ ALSO: Alabama fends off Georgia in 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament opener

Game 13 at the tournament will see No. 7 seed Florida taking on the No. 11 seeded Alabama in an elimination game. So what does this mean?

Well, it is not too difficult to figure out. Given that both teams suffered respective defeats on Friday in the double-elimination stage of the tournament, the conclusion is simple. The winner moves on and the loser will go home.

No. 2 seed Texas A&M which took down Alabama on Friday is the team waiting to face the winner of this contest.

Florida starved off elimination on Friday with a 7-5 victory over the No. 3 seeded Arkansas and the Gators will be hoping to maintain that form heading into today’s contest.

Meanwhile, after suffering a close defeat to No. 1 Tennessee on Friday, fourth seed LSU returns to action aiming to extend its run at this year’s tournament.

The Tigers will battle with No. 12 seed Kentucky in the second game today with the winner moving on to place in Game 16 at SEC Baseball Tournament 2022 against the Vols.

SEC Baseball Tournament 2022 Live Streaming