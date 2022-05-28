How to watch SEC Baseball Tournament 2022 semifinals? Day 5

Hoover, Alabama — Florida and Kentucky earned a trip to the SEC Baseball Tournament 2022 semifinals after beating Alabama and LSU in respectively elimination games at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday (28).

Watch live broadcast television coverage of the two semifinals on the SEC Network and also streaming the games on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

Game 15: No. 2 Texas A&M vs. No. 7 Florida SEC Network

Game 16: No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Kentucky SEC Network

Florida punched its ticket into today’s semi-final with an 11-6 win over Alabama with right-handed reliever Nick Ficarrotta producing a career-high 6 1/3 shutout innings of relief to silent an Alabama offense that plated six runs across the first three innings of play.

Also providing some use contribution was Wyatt Langford, who homered twice and chipped in three RBI to lead for the Gators, who advanced to face No. 2 seed Texas A&M in the semifinals.

“Yeah, we were really good offensively today,” Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “Whenever Langford is leading off the game with a home run, it sparks the entire lineup, and obviously it did that today.”

Speaking about Ficarrotta’s performance, O’Sullivan added: “Yeah, he gutted it out. He was probably running on fumes there at the end, but he moved the ball back and forth, and threw his slider and his split behind in the count.

“I think there were a couple moments during the game where he threw some fastballs in on those right-handers late in the count that kind of got them off the outer half of the plate a little bit.”

Meanwhile, No. 12 seed Kentucky defeated the No. 4 seeded LSU 7-2 in the day’s second elimination game at the SEC Baseball Tournament 2022 on Saturday.

The Wildcats scored their seven runs from 12 hits on the day, scoring two runs each in the first, fourth and fifth innings and a one in the second.