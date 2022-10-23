Will Arsenal keep their winning form against Southampton today?

Who starts for Arsenal vs Southampton today?

Arsenal will look to go four points clear at the top of the Premier League standings

What: Southampton vs Arsenal. Premier League.

When: Sunday 23rd October 2022 @ 9:00 am ET.

Where: St. Mary’s Stadium.

Watch Live: Peacock

Leaders Arsenal will look to extend their winning streak when the Gunners travel to St. Mary’s Stadium to take on Southampton in the Premier League here today (23). A victory for Arsenal will see them go four points clear at the top of the Premier League standings after Manchester City cut the deficit to just a point with their win on Saturday.

Last time out: Leeds 0-1 Arsenal

Arsenal weren’t in their best form the last time, but Mikel Arteta’s side was able to find a way to pick up three points with a 1-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road last Sunday, following some VAR drama and tensions. Today, the leaders will be hoping to keep their title credential going with another performance this season that would help them secure three more points.

Last time out: Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton

Southampton managed to collect a much-needed win against Bournemouth in midweek to ease some of the pressure on manager Ralph Hasenhüttl. Today they will be hoping to shock the league leaders and get a repeat result at St Mary’s.

Southampton vs Arsenal: Team news

Southampton: Bazunu, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Perraud, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, S Armstrong, Aribo, A Armstrong. Subs: McCarthy, Adams, Mara, Djenepo, Edozie, Larios, Walcott, Finnigan, Payne.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus. Subs: Turner, Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Vieira, Lokonga, Nelson, Marquinhos.