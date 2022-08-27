How to watch Southampton vs Manchester United? Is Casemiro Starting?

Manchester United at Southampton team news, starting lineups, kick-off time and how to watch today’s English Premier League game on USA Network in the United States. You can also watch the game live online via the USA Network streaming. Also, please click here to watch live streaming

Where to watch Southampton vs. Manchester United?

Who: You can watch Southampton vs. Manchester United online

You can watch Southampton vs. Manchester United online When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: St. Mary’s Stadium

St. Mary’s Stadium TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

NBC Universo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) and USATV GO

(Try for free) and Watch in the UK : Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League

: Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League Online streaming: Sky Go

Is Casemiro Starting For Manchester United vs Southampton?

New signing Casemiro who joined Manchester United this week is only on the bench to start today's game as the manager has decided to start with the same starting lineup that came out in the win over Liverpool on Monday.

It was believed that Casemiro, the new £70m signing would start ahead of Scott McTominay in midfield, but Erik ten Hag hasn't been tempted to start the former Real Madrid man.

It was believed that Casemiro, the new £70m signing would start ahead of Scott McTominay in midfield, but Erik ten Hag hasn’t been tempted to start the former Real Madrid man.

The Brazilian midfielder joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire on the bench, but there is no Anthony Martial who is out injured again after coming on as a substitute against Liverpool.

Anthony Elanga keeps his place on the Manchester United left wing, while Marcus Rashford continues to start up front.

As for Southampton, the home side has made just one change to the team that beat Leicester City in the last outing. On-form Che Adams who came off the bench and scored twice in the 2-1 win over the Foxes, has been rewarded for his impressive showing thus far this season and he replaces Sekou Mara and will lead the line, with Joe Aribo moving out wide.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side will be looking to get a second league win of the season and a third victory in a week, while Manchester United will be aiming for back-to-back league wins as well as losing the first two games of the season to Brighton and Brentford.

Southampton team news

Southampton team to play Man United: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo; Lavia, Ward-Prowse; Elyounoussi, Aribo, Armstrong, Adams. Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Romeu, Perraud, Armstrong, Mara, Diallo, Bednarek, Valery

Manchester United team news

Man Utd team to play Southampton: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes; Sancho, Rashford, Elanga. Subs: Heaton, Maguire, Ronaldo, Fred, Casemiro, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek, Garnacho