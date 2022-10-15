How to watch Sri Lanka vs Namibia? – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022
The 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 opens with its first match in the First Round on Sunday (16) when 2012 champion Sri Lanka takes on Namibia in a Group A day and night encounter at Kardinia Park in Geelong, Australia. Fans in the United States can watch live television and streaming coverage of this game on Willow TV via Sling TV or ESPN Plus.
- Match: First Round – Match 1
- Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022
- Event: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022
- Venue: Kardinia Park, Geelong, Australia
Predicted Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka
Namibia: Divan la Cock, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni
The last meeting between Sri Lanka and Namibia ended in The Lions winning by 7 wickets in Abu Dhabi on October 18, 2021, at last year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Entering this game, Sri Lanka starts as the favorite again to secure the victory and will be aiming to bowl out the Namibians for another score under 100. Can they? Will they do it? I am almost sure we will see something close to that happening again.
In its last five matches, Sri Lanka has five wins, including victories over Pakistan and India, while Namibia has won three of the last five contests. All three wins came against Zimbabwe (also the last five games were against the same opponent).
The main batsman to watch out for in the Namibia squad is captain Gerhard Erasmus who is averaging 38.43 runs from his 10 matches with a strike rate of 125.70, while Dasun Shanaka is averaging 36.14 with the bat for Sri Lanka with a healthy 156.17 strike rate.
Meanwhile, spinner Bernard Scholtz and allrounder JJ Smit are expected to lead the way with the ball for Namibia, and while the Sri Lankans have a quality bowling setup, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva should be very effective with the ball in his hand.
PLAYER – SRI LANKA TEAM
Dasun Shanaka (c)
Charith Asalanka
Dushmantha Chameera
Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva
Dhananjaya de Silva
Danushka Gunathilaka
Chamika Karunaratne
Lahiru Kumara
Pramod Madushan Liyanagamage
Dilshan Madushanka
Kusal Mendis †
Pathum Nissanka
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Maheesh Theekshana
Jeffrey Vandersay
PLAYER – NAMIBIA TEAM
Gerhard Erasmus (c)
Stephan Baard
Karl Birkenstock
Jan Frylinck
Zane Green †
Divan la Cock
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton
Lo-handre Louwrens †
Tangeni Lungameni
Bernard Scholtz
Ben Shikongo
JJ Smit
Ruben Trumpelmann
Michael van Lingen
David Wiese
Pikky Ya France