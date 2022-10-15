How to watch Sri Lanka vs Namibia? – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

The 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 opens with its first match in the First Round on Sunday (16) when 2012 champion Sri Lanka takes on Namibia in a Group A day and night encounter at Kardinia Park in Geelong, Australia. Fans in the United States can watch live television and streaming coverage of this game on Willow TV via Sling TV or ESPN Plus.

Match: First Round – Match 1

Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022

Event: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Kardinia Park, Geelong, Australia

Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Namibia: Divan la Cock, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

The last meeting between Sri Lanka and Namibia ended in The Lions winning by 7 wickets in Abu Dhabi on October 18, 2021, at last year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Entering this game, Sri Lanka starts as the favorite again to secure the victory and will be aiming to bowl out the Namibians for another score under 100. Can they? Will they do it? I am almost sure we will see something close to that happening again.

In its last five matches, Sri Lanka has five wins, including victories over Pakistan and India, while Namibia has won three of the last five contests. All three wins came against Zimbabwe (also the last five games were against the same opponent).

The main batsman to watch out for in the Namibia squad is captain Gerhard Erasmus who is averaging 38.43 runs from his 10 matches with a strike rate of 125.70, while Dasun Shanaka is averaging 36.14 with the bat for Sri Lanka with a healthy 156.17 strike rate.

Meanwhile, spinner Bernard Scholtz and allrounder JJ Smit are expected to lead the way with the ball for Namibia, and while the Sri Lankans have a quality bowling setup, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva should be very effective with the ball in his hand.

PLAYER – SRI LANKA TEAM

Dasun Shanaka (c)

Charith Asalanka

Dushmantha Chameera

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva

Dhananjaya de Silva

Danushka Gunathilaka

Chamika Karunaratne

Lahiru Kumara

Pramod Madushan Liyanagamage

Dilshan Madushanka

Kusal Mendis †

Pathum Nissanka

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Maheesh Theekshana

Jeffrey Vandersay

PLAYER – NAMIBIA TEAM

Gerhard Erasmus (c)

Stephan Baard

Karl Birkenstock

Jan Frylinck

Zane Green †

Divan la Cock

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Lo-handre Louwrens †

Tangeni Lungameni

Bernard Scholtz

Ben Shikongo

JJ Smit

Ruben Trumpelmann

Michael van Lingen

David Wiese

Pikky Ya France