How to watch Suriname vs Mexico Nations League game?

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (March 23) – The following are the starting lineups and how to watch tonight’s CONCACAF Nations League A battle between Mexico and Suriname at the Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadion in Paramaribo. This League A clash is predicted to be a one-sided affair for El Tri, who are expected to dominate the contest.

For viewers in the USA, the game will be available to watch on several platforms, including Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Univision, and TUDN USA. Follow Live GameCast and Text Commentary

Mexico’s starting lineup for the match includes goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo, defenders Johan Vásquez, Israel Reyes, Gerardo Arteaga, and Kevin Álvarez, midfielders Carlos Rodríguez, Érick Gutiérrez, and Érick Sánchez, and forwards Santiago Giménez, Roberto Alvarado, and Uriel Antuna.

The substitutes for the team are Jesús Angulo, Francisco Córdova, Néstor Araujo, Fernando Beltrán, Roberto de la Rosa, Antonio Rodríguez, Julián Araujo, Marcel Ruiz, Diego Lainez, Alfonso González, and Gilberto Sepúlveda.

On the other side, Suriname’s starting lineup includes goalkeeper Joey Roggeveen, defenders Shaquille Pinas, Myenty Abena, and Damil Dankerlui, midfielders Kelvin Leerdam, Diego Biseswar, Roscello Vlijter, and Dion Malone, and forwards Jeredy Hilterman, Sheraldo Becker, and Florian Jozefzoon.

The substitutes for the team are Sergino Eduard, Calvin Mac-Intosch, Delvechio Blackson, Danzell Gravenberch, Faustino Benali, Fabian Sporkslede, Jamilho Righters, Gleofilo Vlijter, Anfernee Dijksteel, August Hok-Ahin, Leandro Kappel, and Ishan Kort.