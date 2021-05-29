How to watch Tennessee vs Florida 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. – No. 2 seed Tennessee will take on in-form No. 6 Florida in the 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament on Saturday, May 29, and you can watch live streaming coverage of the matchup on the SEC Network and at WatchESPN.com.
First pitch for this encounter at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Alabama, is at 1:00 p.m. ET and you can follow all the action on your television or from you mobile device and tablet.
Tennessee matched into the 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament semifinals for the first time since 1995 with a commanding 11-0 shutout win over the 10th seeded Alabama on Friday night, which saw the Vols getting revenge against the Crimson Tide who defeated them 3-2 on Wednesday. Watch Replay of the first game and to watch a replay of Friday night’s second game check this link to Watch Replay.
The win on Friday night which came in seven innings, saw Tennessee posting their second straight run-rule victory. Freshman right hander Blade Tidwell threw six shutout frames while the bats exploded for 11 runs on 11 hits, including four home runs.
Luc Lipcius, Evan Russell, Liam Spence and Max Ferguson all went big for the Vols in the victory, marking the fifth time this season that UT has hit four or more homers in a game.
Meanwhile, Florida sealed a place in the 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament semifinals when the Gators also knocked off Alabama 7-2 in a matchup on Thursday. Watch Replay of this game.
The win helped the Gators improved to a 3-0 record at the SEC Tournament for the first time in 21 years.
In the victory, starting pitcher Franco Aleman pitched a career-high seven shutout innings while six Gators collected multiple hits.
“I thought it was a really well-pitched game on both sides,” Florida coach KEVIN O’SULLIVAN said. “Their starter was really, really good. I think it was a scoreless game through five.
“Nathan [Hickey] came up with a big home run, but I think the story for us today was Franco Aleman and the start that he gave us. I felt like he pitched really good last weekend at Arkansas, and he certainly built off that today.”