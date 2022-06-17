How to watch Texas A&M vs Oklahoma: 2022 Men’s College World Series today?

The 2022 Men’s College World Series will begin this week when the Texas A&M Aggies and Oklahoma Sooners square off in the opening game of the double elimination round in Omaha, Nebraska at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Friday (17).

Where to watch the Texas A&M vs Oklahoma 2022 Men’s College World Series?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the game on ESPN, WatchESPN.com and ESPN+ on June 17 with the action starting at 2:00 PM ET. Watch the College World Series live on ESPN+.

Texas A&M (42-18) enters this game confidently after beating Louisville in the Super Regional round on Saturday by a 4-3 score. The SEC outfit will be hoping to get a winning start to the championships in a push to win the national title this year.

MORE: How to watch the 2022 Men’s College World Series? TV channels, streams and schedule

Meanwhile, Oklahoma, which won the Big 12 tournament, continued its impressive form in the post season after getting through the Regional and Super Regional rounds.

The Sooners (42-22) advanced to the 2022 Men’s College World Series with a 11-2 victory in their matchup with Virginia Tech on Sunday in the Super Regional.

Tanner Treadway finished the contest as their top offensive option, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI in the victory.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

In five NCAA Tournament games for Texas A&M, Jack Moss is batting .560, going 14-for-25 with two doubles and five RBI.

Austin Bost is hitting .368 (.440 OBP, .684 SLG), going 7-for-19 with two home runs and eight RBI in the NCAA Tournament.

In the postseason, Jordan Thompson is hitting .263, with a .391 on-base percentage and .632 slugging percentage for the Aggies. He is 5-for-19 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.

In five postseason games, Dylan Rock is batting .389 (7-for-18 with a double, a home run and seven RBI).

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Treadway has been swinging a hot bat for Oklahoma in the NCAA Tournament, delivering a .483 batting average and going 14-for-29 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBI in seven games.

As a crucial part of Oklahoma’s offense so far this postseason, Peyton Graham has been hitting .313 while going 10-for-32 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over seven games.

Kendall Pettis has produced a .391/.483/.783 triple slash line in seven games for the Sooners in the NCAA Tournament (9-for-23 with three home runs and eight RBI).

Oklahoma’s Jimmy Crooks has been making it happen at the plate, posting a .414 batting average while going 12-for-29 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI in seven postseason contests.

—-Stats By Data Skrive