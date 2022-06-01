How to watch Texas vs UCLA Women’s College World Series 2022?

No. 16/18 Texas will take on No. 5/6 UCLA in the opening game at the Women’s College World Series 2022 on Thursday, 2 June in Oklahoma City, Okla., and you can watch live streaming coverage on ESPN and WatchESPN.com.

Where to watch the Women’s College World Series 2022?

Game time for the Texas vs. UCLA is slated for 12:00 pm ET and you can following the ESPN broadcast at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. WATCH ESPN VS. UCLA | LISTEN LIVE | LIVE STATS

Television : The match-up with UCLA is scheduled for broadcast on ESPN with Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Jessica Mendoza & Michele Smith (analysts) and Holly Rowe (reporter) on the call.

Radio : Texas’ games are scheduled for radio broadcast via web stream with Andrew Haynes on the call via this LINK. The Texas broadcast can also be heard locally on 105.3 FM as part of the Austin Radio Network supported by the flagship radio station of the Longhorns, 104.9 FM The Horn.

READ MORE: NCAA college softball Super Regional 2022 results

The UCLA Bruins lead the all-time series with the Texas Longhorns, 12-6, but the two programs have split the last six head-to-head meetings. UCLA battled against Texas earlier this season at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational on Feb. 19, with the Bruins picking up a 2-1 victory.

Texas (43-19-1, 12-6 Big 12) won the 2022 NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional to earn its sixth all-time Women’s College World Series berth and first since 2013. Prior to 2022, the Longhorns had never advanced to the Women’s College World Series by winning a road super regional.

Texas owns a 7-10 all-time record in the showcase event and is making its first-ever trip to OKC as an unseeded team.

The No. 5 seed UCLA (48-8, 19-5 Pac-12) is confident about its chances entering what will be its NCAA-record 31st Women’s College World Series appearance.

The Bruins beat Duke in two games in the best-of-three series to improve its all-time Super Regional record to 24-7 and secure a place to the World Series.

Complete Schedule for Thursday

All times are Eastern. Times and TV networks subject to change.

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: 12 p.m. | Texas at No. 5 UCLA | ESPN

Game 2: 2:30 p.m. | No. 9 Northwestern at No. 1 Oklahoma | ESPN

Game 3: 7 p.m. | Oregon State at No. 14 Florida | ESPN

Game 4: 9:30 p.m. | Arizona at No. 7 Oklahoma State | ESPN