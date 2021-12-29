How to watch the 2021 Valero Alamo Bowl: No. 14 Oregon vs No. 16 Oklahoma

SAN ANTONIO – Watch No. 14 Oregon vs No. 16 Oklahoma in the 2021 Valero Alamo Bowl on December 29 at 8:15 p.m. CST in the Alamodome on ESPN. Live online streaming will also be available on WatchESPN.com, while the ESPN App will also provide streaming for those in the United States.
How to watch the 2021 Valero Alamo Bowl
WATCH | LISTEN | LIVE STATS | Stream Live Online (USTV GO)
The Ducks are 10-3 overall and 7-2 in Pac-12 regular season play. Designated the away team and occupying the east sideline, Oregon returns to San Antonio for the third time.
READ ALSO: [Watch Highlights] No. 4 Baylor beats Michigan State to win Battle 4 Atlantis
In 2013, #10 Oregon beat Texas 30-7 led by offensive MVP Marcus Mariota spoiling Mack Brown’s last game as the Longhorns head coach. The #15 Ducks lost to #11 TCU 47-41 in triple overtime in the 2015 Valero Alamo Bowl.
Oklahoma is 10-2 overall and 7-2 in Big 12 play. Designated as the home team and occupying the west sideline, Oklahoma has never played in the Valero Alamo Bowl. The Sooners only appearance in San Antonio was for the 2007 Big 12 Football Championship. The 10-2 and #9 ranked Oklahoma squad upset #1 Missouri 38-17.
The 2021 Valero Alamo Bowl is the highest-ranked match-up of all the non-CFP games and the first time the Valero Alamo Bowl has featured two 10-win teams.
This is the eighth year of the Bowl’s partnership with the Big 12 and Pac-12 conferences to send their top schools outside the CFP to San Antonio.
Here are the results from the first seven games:
- Jan. 2, 2015: #14 UCLA 40 vs. #11 Kansas State 35
- Jan. 2, 2016: #11 TCU 47 vs. #15 Oregon 41 (3OT)
- Dec. 29, 2016: #12 Oklahoma State 38 vs. #10 Colorado 8
- Dec. 28, 2017: #15 TCU 39 vs. #13 Stanford 37
- Dec. 28, 2018: #14 Washington State 28 vs. #24 Iowa State 26
- Dec. 31, 2019: Texas 38 vs. #11 Utah 10
- Dec. 28, 2020: #20 Texas 55 vs. Colorado 23
