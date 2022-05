How to watch the 2022 college softball Regional tournament

The 2022 college softball Regional championship schedule, results, and matches from the tournament that will take place from May 20-22.

Among the top teams in action over the three days are the Big 12 standout team and the overall No. 1 seed Oklahoma, SEC powerhouse and No. 4 Arkansas, as well as No. 2 Florida State and No. 5 UCLA,

Norman Regional — May 20-22 at Norman, Oklahoma

Game 1: Texas A&M 5 , Minnesota 1 | Box score, stats

Game 2: No. 1 Oklahoma 14 , Prairie View A&M 0 | Box score, stats

, Prairie View A&M 0 | Box score, stats Game 3: 2 p.m. ET Saturday | No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

Game 4: 4:30 p.m. Saturday | Minnesota vs. Prairie View A&M | Elimination Game

Game 5: 7 p.m. Saturday between Game 4 winner and Game 3 loser | Elimination Game

Orlando Regional — May 20-22 at Orlando, Florida

Game 1: Michigan 2 , South Dakota State 1 | Box score, stats

Game 2: No. 16 UCF 6 , Villanova 0 | Box score, stats

, Villanova 0 | Box score, stats Game 3: 11 a.m. Saturday | No. 16 UCF vs. Michigan

Game 4: 1:30 p.m. Saturday | South Dakota State vs. Villanova | Elimination Game

Game 5: 4 p.m. Saturday between Game 4 winner and Game 3 loser | Elimination Game

Evanston Regional — May 20-22 at Evanston, Illinois

Game 1: McNeese 11 , Notre Dame 1 | Box score, stats

Game 2: No. 9 Northwestern 9 , Oakland 2 | Box score, stats

, Oakland 2 | Box score, stats Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday | No. 9 Northwestern vs. McNeese

Game 4: 3:30 p.m. Saturday | Notre Dame vs. Oakland | Elimination Game

Game 5: 6 p.m. Saturday between Game 4 winner and Game 3 loser | Elimination Game

Tempe Regional — May 20-22 at Tempe, Arizona

Game 1: San Diego State 10 , LSU 5

, LSU 5 Game 2: No. 8 Arizona State 5 , Cal State Fullerton 2

, Cal State Fullerton 2 Game 3: 5 p.m. Saturday | No. 8 Arizona State vs. San Diego State

Game 4: 7:30 p.m. Saturday | LSU vs. Cal State Fullerton | Elimination Game

Game 5: 10 p.m. Saturday between Game 4 winner and Game 3 loser | Elimination Game

Los Angeles Regional — May 20-22 at Los Angeles, California

Game 1: Loyola Marymount University 4 , Ole Miss 2 | Box score, stats

Game 2: No. 5 UCLA 12 , Grand Canyon 1 | Box score, stats

, Grand Canyon 1 | Box score, stats Game 3: 5 p.m. Saturday | No. 5 UCLA vs. LMU

Game 4: 7:30 p.m. Saturday | Ole Miss vs. Grand Canyon | Elimination Game

Game 5: 10 p.m. Saturday between Game 4 winner and Game 3 loser | Elimination Game

Durham Regional — May 20-22 at Durham, North Carolina

Game 1: Liberty 2 , Georgia 0 | Box score, stats | Watch all 13 of Emily Kirby’s strikeouts

Game 2: No. 12 Duke 4 , UMBC 0 | Box score, stats

, UMBC 0 | Box score, stats Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday | No. 12 Duke vs. Liberty

Game 4: 3:30 p.m. Saturday | Georgia vs. UMBC | Elimination Game

Game 5: 6 p.m. Saturday between Game 4 winner and Game 3 loser | Elimination Game

Seattle Regional — May 20-22 at Seattle, Washington

Game 1: Texas 6 , Weber State 0 | Box score, stats

Game 2: No. 13 Washington 9 , Lehigh 2 | Box score, stats

, Lehigh 2 | Box score, stats Game 3: 5 p.m. Saturday | No. 13 Washington vs. Texas

Game 4: 7:30 p.m. Saturday | Weber State vs. Lehigh | Elimination Game

Game 5: 10 p.m. Saturday between Game 4 winner and Game 3 loser | Elimination Game

Fayetteville Regional — May 20-22 at Fayetteville, Arkansas

Game 1: No. 4 Arkansas 11 , Princeton 0 | Box score, stats

Game 2: Oregon 10 , Wichita State 2 | Box score, stats

, Wichita State 2 | Box score, stats Game 3: 2 p.m. Saturday | No. 4 Arkansas vs. Oregon

Game 4: 4:30 p.m. Saturday | Wichita State vs. Princeton | Elimination Game

Game 5: 7 p.m. Saturday between Game 4 winner and Game 3 loser | Elimination Game

Blacksburg Regional — May 20-22 at Blacksburg, Virginia

Game 1: No. 3 Virginia Tech 4 , Saint Francis (PA) 0 | Box score, stats

Game 2: Kentucky 15, Miami (OH) 1 | Box score, stats

Miami (OH) 1 | Box score, stats Game 3: 3 p.m. Saturday | No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky

Game 4: 5:30 p.m. Saturday | Miami (OH) vs. Saint Francis (PA) | Elimination Game

Game 5: 8 p.m. Saturday between Game 4 winner and Game 3 loser | Elimination Game

Gainesville Regional — May 20-22 at Gainesville, Florida

Game 1: Georgia Tech 2 , Wisconsin 1 | Box score, stats

Game 2: No. 14 Florida 10 , Canisius 1 | Box score, stats

, Canisius 1 | Box score, stats Game 3: 3 p.m. Saturday | No. 14 Florida vs. Georgia Tech

Game 4: 5:30 p.m. Saturday | Wisconsin vs. Canisius | Elimination Game

Game 5: 8 p.m. Saturday between Game 4 winner and Game 3 loser | Elimination Game

Knoxville Regional — May 20-22 at Knoxville, Tennessee

Game 1: Oregon State 4, Ohio State 3 | Box score, stats

Game 2: No. 11 Tennessee 9 , Campbell 1| Box score, stats

, Campbell 1| Box score, stats Game 3: 12 p.m. Saturday | No. 11 Tennessee vs. Oregon State

Game 4: 2:30 p.m. Saturday | Ohio State vs. Campbell | Elimination Game

Game 5: 5 p.m. Saturday between Game 4 winner and Game 3 loser | Elimination Game

Tuscaloosa Regional — May 20-22 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Game 1: No. 6 Alabama 3 , Chattanooga 0 | Box score, stats

Game 2: Stanford 3 , Murray State 1 | Box score, stats

, Murray State 1 | Box score, stats Game 3: 3 p.m. Saturday | No. 6 Alabama vs. Stanford

Game 4: 5:30 p.m. Saturday | Murray State vs. Chattanooga | Elimination Game

Game 5: 8 p.m. Saturday between Game 4 winner and Game 3 loser | Elimination Game

Stillwater Regional — May 20-22 at Stillwater, Oklahoma

Game 1: Nebraska 3 , North Texas 0 | Box score, stats

Game 2: No. 7 Oklahoma State 12 , Fordham 0 | Box score, stats

, Fordham 0 | Box score, stats Game 3: 2 p.m. Saturday | No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. Nebraska

Game 4: 4:30 p.m. Saturday | North Texas vs. Fordham | Elimination Game

Game 5: 7 p.m. Saturday between Game 4 winner and Game 3 loser | Elimination Game

Clemson Regional — May 20-22 at Clemson, South Carolina

Game 1: No. 10 Clemson 9 , UNCW 0 | Box score, stats

Game 2: Auburn 4 , Louisiana 3 | Box score, stats

, Louisiana 3 | Box score, stats Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday | No. 10 Clemson vs. Auburn

Game 4: 3:30 p.m. Saturday | Louisiana vs. UNCW | Elimination Game

Game 5: 6 p.m. Saturday between Game 4 winner and Game 3 loser | Elimination Game

Columbia Regional — May 20-22 at Columbia, Missouri

Game 1: No. 15 Missouri 3 , Missouri State 1 | Box score, stats

Game 2: Arizona 8 , Illinois 3 | Box score, stats

, Illinois 3 | Box score, stats Game 3: 2:30 p.m. | No. 15 Missouri vs. Arizona

Game 4: 5 p.m. Saturday | Illinois vs. Missouri State | Elimination Game

Game 5: 7:30 p.m. Saturday between Game 4 winner and Game 3 loser | Elimination Game

Tallahassee Regional — May 20-22 at Tallahassee, Florida