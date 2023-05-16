How to watch the 2023 Clemson Regional Softball tournament?

The road to the 2023 College Softball World Series starts this week with some exciting Regional tournaments around the country. Let's take a look at the Clemson Regional schedule.

The following is the 2023 Clemson Regional Softball tournament schedule, live streaming, and live television details for this week. The tournament will run from Friday through Sunday, 19-21 May, and fans will not want to miss the action as the road to the 2023 Women's College World Series begins.

Host and No. 16 ranked Clemson will start as the favorite to advance from this tournament and the Tigers feel confident about their chances entering the battle. Action at the 2023 Clemson Regional Softball tournament gets going at 3:00 p.m. on Friday with the host team facing UNC Greensboro live on ESPNU.

Game 2 in the tournament will see Cal State Fullerton taking on Auburn at 5:30 p.m., and live streaming on ESPN+.

The winner of the two games on Friday will meet in Game 2 on Saturday, also live on ESPN+ at 1:00 p.m.

Clemson Regional (Clemson, South Carolina)

Friday:

Game 1: UNC Greensboro vs. No. 16 Clemson, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Game 2: Cal State Fullerton vs. Auburn, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, noon, ESPN+

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+