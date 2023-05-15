How to watch the 2023 Norman Regional Softball tournament?

The 2023 NCAA Softball regional tournament will begin this week with a host of competitions around the country and the following is the schedule and how to watch live streaming coverage of the torunament on the ESPN family of network. Below you will find the details for the 2023 Norman Regional in Norman, Okla.

Two-time defending national champion Oklahoma (51-1, 18-0 Big 12) enters this year’s regional tournament as the No. 1 overall seed and the Sooners will be hoping to advance to another Women’s College World Series. Oklahoma, which is aiming to win its fifth Women’s College World Series championship since 2016, can become only the second team to win three successive national titles when UCLA won from 1988-90.

The No. 1 seeded Oklahoma will begin its quest for another title against Hofstra at 5:00 p.m., with the games televising live on ESPNU and streaming on WatchESPN.

Game 2 at the tournmanet will see Missouri taking on California at 7:30 p.m., and live on ESPN+.

Women’s Softball Regionals Schedule

Double elimination; all times ET

Norman Regional (Norman, Oklahoma)

Friday:

Game 1: Hofstra vs. No. 1 Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Game 2: Missouri vs. California, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6, 4:30 p.m., ESPN+