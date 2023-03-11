How to watch the Carifta Trials 2023?
KINGSTON, Jamaica (March 10, 2023) – The JAAA Carifta Trials 2023 are set to take place from Friday, March 10, to Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the National Stadium in Kingston. Fans can follow the domestic junior trials via live results and updates, and we will provide highlights of the outstanding performances.
The first day of competition begins at 5:00 pm, with eight field event finals on the schedule. The under-17 and under-20 girls’ shot put finals will be the first events of the day. The girls’ U17 400m heats will also begin at the same time.
Several of Jamaica’s top athletes, including world under-20 medalists Serena Cole and Bouwahgjie Nkrumie, along with Alana Reid, a bronze medalist at the same championship, will be in action this week. They will be competing for a spot on Jamaica’s team for the 2023 Carifta Games in Nassau, Bahamas, from April 8-10.
Cole, who won a silver medal in the 100m at last summer’s world under-20 championships, is considered one of the favorites to win the U20 event at the JAAA Carifta Trials 2023. She will face stiff competition, especially from her chief rival, Alana Reid, the world under-20 200m bronze medalist, who defeated her by a wide margin at last week’s Central Athletics Championships.
Cole’s former high school teammate, training partner, and member of the world under-20 4x100m record-breaking quartet, Tia Clayton, and Alexis James, are also among the entrants for the U20 girls’ 100m.
On the boys’ side, the entrants include world under-20 silver medalist Bouwahgjie Nkrumie, who has a personal best of 10.02 seconds and a season-best of 10.30 seconds, and will be competing against Carifta Games champion Deandre Daley, who owns a personal best of 10.23 seconds and has clocked a slightly wind-aided 10.42 (+2.1) already this season.
Nkrumie’s former high school teammate, Jeevan Newby, who owns a personal best of 10.22 seconds, will also be competing in the event. He has clocked 60-meter times of 6.62 seconds and 6.68 seconds this season.
The Order of Events for the JAAA CARIFTA Trials 2023 can be downloaded from the JAAA website when available. – Click Here For The Order of Events – Revised