How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions? Injury report and game time
TEXAS —— The Dallas Cowboys are expected to welcome the return of quarterback Dak Prescott for today’s NFL schedule against the Detroit Lions, who will be hoping to end a three-game losing streak with a win at the AT&T Stadium on Sunday (23), and the live TV channel is CBS. You can also get the latest injury report for both the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions. Read More: NFL Week 7 schedule and how to watch on TV and streams – Oct. 23
Sunday’s game here in Arlington, Texas, will kick off at 1:00 PM ET and the Cowboys have an 82.4% chance to pick up their fifth win of the season, according to ESPN Analytics. The Lions, meanwhile, have just a 17.4% chance to win today, also according to ESPN experts. Dallas is picked to win by -6.5 by ESPN’s PickCenter analysis.
Prescott is back to full training and will be back in the starting team against the Lions (1-4) as he tries to get the Dallas offense playing a little closer to the level of a stout defense. The Cowboys (4-2) had their four-game winning streak snapped last week by the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.
“I think it’s kind of weird to come off a loss on prime time to come into a Sunday noon game lackadaisical,” Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott said.
“We still have a lot to prove. We still got to win this division. Right now, it’s a little bit of an uphill battle, but we’re going to have to scratch and claw our way out of it.”
Prescott missed five games with a fractured right thumb injury to his throwing hand which he suffered in a season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DETROIT LIONS at DALLAS COWBOYS INJURY REPORT
DETROIT: OUT: WR D.J. Clark (ankle), DE Charles Harris (groin), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), OT Matt Nelson (calf), DB Bobby Price (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Chris Board (knee), DE John Cominsky (wrist), DB Will Harris (hip), WR Josh Reynolds (knee), RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder).
DALLAS: OUT: OT Matt Waletzko (shoulder).