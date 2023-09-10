How to watch the Great North Run 2023?

Watch Sir Mo Farah compete for the final time at the iconic AJ Bell Great North Run 2023 of his professional career on Sunday. The Great Britain four-time Olympic Champion and six-time World Champion will end his illustrious professional career on Sunday in Newcastle.
Where to watch Mo Farah at the 2023 AJ Bell Great North Run?
The 2023 AJ Bell Great North Run is broadcasting live on BBC One, and BBC iPlayer, while live updates are also available on the BBC Sports website starting at 10:00 a.m. local time / 5:00 a.m. ET in the United States. Gabby Logan will present coverage of the 42nd Great North Run from Newcastle’s Quayside.
Mo Farah is also a six-time winner of the event, but the champion runner isn’t expected to make it a seventh. He’s just looking forward to closing out what has been a remarkable career and several memorable moments here.
“I have so many incredible memories of racing at the Great North Run, I didn’t win in 2013, but there was so much support for me all along the course,” said Farah. “Even at the finish line in the pouring rain, all I can remember was people shouting my name, it made me even more determined to come back and do them proud.
“From 2014 onwards, I won the event in front of that incredible crowd six times. There were some really tough races, but the phenomenal support always saw me through “It’s fitting the AJ Bell Great North Run will be my last ever race as an elite athlete.
“It will definitely be emotional, but I’m so happy to have the opportunity to celebrate the end of my professional career on that famous finish line.”
Farah will line up against triple world half-marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya and Ethiopia’s double world 5,000m champion Muktar Edris, who shared a moment.
“I have great respect for Mo,” said Edris. “After we raced in the London 2017 World Championships, I named my son after him. I look forward to renewing our friendship and rivalry.”
Meanwhile, the women’s Elite field at the 2023 AJ Bell Great North Run is led by Olympic Marathon Champion Peres Jepchirchir, who finished second behind Helen Obiri last year.
“I’m excited to be returning to Newcastle to take part in the Great North Run. I always enjoy the event and the crowd really cheers you along,” Jepchirchir said.
“I’m feeling strong and I’m confident of a great performance on Sunday, even though the competition will be tough.“
Newcastle United football manager Eddie Howe has been named as the official starter of the AJ Bell Great North Run.