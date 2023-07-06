How to watch the Jamaica track and field trials 2023?

The highly anticipated Jamaica track and field trials 2023 and Junior championships are set to take place at the National Stadium in Kingston from July 6 to July 9. Excitement is building as athletes from across the nation prepare to battle for places on the World Championships team, and you can watch live streaming coverage on 1spotmedia.com

To ensure you don’t miss any of the thrilling action, here is the detailed order of event schedule, live results, and information on how to access live streaming coverage of the trials on Day 1, Thursday (6).

For those eager to catch the event live, the 2023 Jamaica National Junior and Senior Championships will be streamed exclusively on 1Spotmedia.com.

However, it’s important to note that a pay-per-view ticket must be purchased to access the live-streaming coverage. The cost for watching the entire four-day broadcast is set at USD $12.99. Alternatively, fans can opt for individual day tickets priced at $6.99 each. For those who prefer to tune in via radio, Hitz92 FM will be providing live streaming coverage, accompanied by regular updates on Omega Klas Radio.

Additionally, for the convenience of enthusiasts, live results and updates will be readily available at the designated location.

The live broadcast on Day 1 will commence at 9:45 a.m. local time, which is equivalent to 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time. The opening events to grace the stage will be the girls’ Under 18 Javelin Throw final and the Under 18 Long Jump final for girls. The morning session will also include the men’s 100m qualification round, setting the stage for the gripping preliminary heats to follow later in the evening session.

World and Olympic medalists such as Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson, Briana Williams, who will start in the women’s 100m, and Yohan Blake, along with the likes of Oblique Seville, Ackeem Blake, Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, in the men’s 100m heats. Jumpers Ackelia Smith, and Lamara Distin, are also expected to captivate the audience with their exceptional performances in the long jump and high jump on this exhilarating Day 1.

To find further information, including the schedule of events for the entire 2023 Jamaica track and field trials and Junior Championships, as well as details on how to watch the 2023 USATF Championships on Day 1, please refer to home page.