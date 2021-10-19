How to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets live stream, game time, TV channels

Defending champion Milwaukee Bucks will open the defense of their NBA title against the Brooklyn Nets tonight at the Fiserv Forum at 7:30 PM ET and you can watch live streaming and television coverage on TNT.
The Bucks and the Nets are scheduled to meet four times during the regular season but it’s tonight’s game that most NBA fans will page closer attention to.
How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV and Live stream: TNT | Watch TNT
- Radio: WTMJ-AM/FMWFAN-AM/FM
If you’re without cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.
Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead a Milwaukee that will also feature the likes of Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, and veteran guard George Hill.
Antetokounmpo was instrumental in driving the Bucks forward en route to the NBA championship last season and the 26-year-old says he’s just getting started.
“I don’t care about trophies. I don’t care about the MVP’s. I don’t care about defensive player of the years. All those things, I don’t care,” he’s aid. “I care about getting better because I know if I do that, there’s more things coming.”
Meanwhile, Brooklyn enters the start of the new season without one of its high-profile players in Kyrie Irving, who remains out after opting not to take the COVID-19 vaccination.
“I hope that Kyrie, despite how strongly he feels about the vaccination, ultimately decides to get vaccinated because I’d love to see him play basketball this season,” Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner said.
But even with Irving being out, the Nets will still be able to feature a strong lineup.
Kevin Durant and James Harden will lead a wholesome lineup that also includes the likes of Blake Griffin, Joe Harris, veteran Patty Mills, Paul Millsap, and Joe Harris, with 36-year-old LaMarcus Aldridge also deciding to return to the court.
With such a talented group of players, it is no wonder the Brooklyn Nets are consensus favorites at U.S. sportsbooks to win this season’s NBA title this season.
In the meantime, the other early title contenders this season are the new-look Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James and his troops will open the season against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors also on Tuesday night.
Tip-off time for this game is slated for 10:30 pm ET and TNT will also provide the live coverage.
How to watch Papua New Guinea vs Oman T20 World Cup 2021 clash