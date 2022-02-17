Featured February 17, 2022
How to watch the NBA All-Star 2022; Schedule of Events, live stream￼

The NBA All-Star 2022 will get underway this week and the follow is the schedule of events and the live TV channels and streaming information for the weekend in Cleveland, Ohio.

Action will begin on Friday, February 18 and conclude on Sunday, February 20. Don’t miss the action and use the links below to stay updated and watch the streaming.

NBA All-Star 2022 will be held Feb. 18-20 in Cleveland, Ohio. Below is a schedule of events. For ticket information visit here. The 71st NBA All-Star Game will be played Feb. 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Below is the complete 2022 NBA All-Star Game schedule

Friday, Feb. 18

7 p.m. ET | Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN | Tickets

9 p.m. ET | Clorox Rising Stars | TNT | Tickets 

Saturday, Feb. 19

11 a.m. ET | NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T | NBA TV | Tickets 

2 p.m. ET | NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2 | Tickets
• Morgan State vs. Howard University

8 p.m. ET | State Farm All-Star Saturday Night | TNT | Tickets 

Taco Bell Skills Challenge (first event)

MTN DEW 3-Point Contest (second event)

AT&T Slam Dunk (third event)

Sunday, Feb. 20

12 p.m. ET | NBA Legends Awards | NBA TV

2 p.m. ET | NBA G League Next Gem Game | NBA TV | Tickets
     • G League Ignite vs. Cleveland Charge

8 p.m. ET 71st NBA All-Star Game | TNT / TBS | Tickets 

