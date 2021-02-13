How To Watch The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix Today

The World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting series continues with the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Staten Island on Saturday (13) and you can watch the live broadcast online or on your television via a number of streaming platforms, including YouTube.

Organisers have attracted a slew of world record-holders and world championships, including Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, world 800m champion Donavan Brazier, world 400m hurdles silver medallists Rai Benjamin and Sydney McLaughlin, world record-holder Kendra Harrison and world indoor champion Sandi Morris.

Where to watch

A two-hour live stream of the meeting will be available in most territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel and Facebook page beginning at 22:00 CET (21:00 GMT, 16:00 local time).

The YouTube stream will be geo-blocked in 35 territories: American Samoa, Anguilla, Australia, Bermuda, Bouvet Island, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Cayman Islands, Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas), Finland, Germany, Gibraltar, Guam, Guernsey, Heard & McDonald Islands, Isle of Man, Jersey, Montserrat, Norfolk Island, Northern Mariana Islands, Norway, Pitcairn Islands, Poland, Puerto Rico, South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands, Spain, St Helena, Svalbard & Jan Mayen, Turks & Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands, United Kingdom, United States.

Coverage of the meeting will be available in the territories listed below. Be sure to check local listings – some broadcasts may be live while others will consist of highlights.

Australia (FloSports – FloTrack)

Canada (FloSports – FloTrack)

Finland (MTV – CMore Sport 1)

Germany (Sportdeutschland.tv (OTT platform))

Poland (TVP – TVP Sport 1)

Spain (TVE – Teledeporte)

UK (BBC – BBC iPlayer, BBC website and app)

USA (NBC – NBC Sports)



Follow the action

– Results, starts lists and timetable

– Media information sheets & biographies

