How to watch the New England Patriots vs Chicago Bears? Live ESPN GameCast

The New England Patriots sit at the bottom of the AFC East heading into tonight's Monday Night Football game against the struggling Chicago Bears. Kick off time is 8:15 pm ET

According to ESPN Analytics the Patriots have an 82.1% chance to win this game at Gillette Stadium with the Bears being given a 17.7% chance by ESPN match predictor. READ ALSO: Latest NFL scores today in Week 7 – Oct. 23

New England (3-3) enters this game on a two-game winning streak and beat the Cleveland Browns 38-15 in the last game on Oct. 16, while shutting out the Detroit Lions 29-0 on Oct. 9.

Chicago (2-4) is on a three-game losing streak and will be aiming to snap that run with a victory tonight. Since beating the Houston Texans on Sept. 25, the Bears have lost to the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Commanders in the three-game skid.

After missing the past three games due to injury, quarterback Mac Jones could return to the starting lineup this week for the Patriots, despite currently being listed as questionable for this game.

The 24-year-old missed the last three games as he recovered from the left ankle injury he sustained in New England’s loss to Baltimore on Sept 25. It is understood that Jones has been moving well at practice this week and there are signs that he’s ready to feature again.