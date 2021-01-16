How To Watch the No. 18 Virginia vs. No.12 Clemson Game Tonight? – Jan. 16

You can watch the No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers vs. No. 12 Clemson Tigers men’s college basketball Atlantic Coast Conference showdown from the Littlejohn Coliseum live on ESPN on Saturday. The Cavaliers are the -1.5 favorites in the latest Virginia vs. Clemson odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 116.
Clemson And Virginia In Good Form
Both Clemson and Virginia enter this battle in very good form and will aim to extend their respective run of four straight wins. The Tigers are back in action after an almost two-week break in which a pair of games at North Carolina and at Syracuse were both postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Tigers’ program.
The last time Clemson played was on Jan. 5 when it picked up a 74-70 overtime victory over North Carolina State. The Tigers (9-1, 3-1 ACC) come into this game on a four-game winning streak since the lone defeat of the season against Virginia Tech, a 66-60 loss on Dec. 15.
Virginia (8-2, 4-0) also enters this weekend’s tasty matchup with a four straight game-winning run with the last defeat coming against top-ranked Gonzaga, 98-75 loss on Dec. 26.
Watch Virginia vs. Clemson Defense
The stubborn Cavaliers defense continues to stifle opposition this campaign after allowing 60.3 points per game this season overall for 13th in the country among NCAA Division I teams and has held ACC opponents to 58.8 points per contest in the four league encounters. Offensively, Virginia is scoring 72.4 points per game, shooting 49.7% and pulling down 32.3 rebounds per outing.
Clemson’s resistance is holding teams to 57.6 points per game, which is fifth among NCAA Division I teams this season. The Tigers are shooting 42.7% from the field and grabbing 34.5 rebounds per game with 8.0 steals.
Meanwhile, Clemson enters this matchup as the highest-ranked ACC team, which is the first time since Jan. 21, 1997, when it was ranked No. 2.
Saturday’s meeting is the 129th between these two programs with Virginia leading the all-time head-to-head series meeting 53-77. Five of the last seven matchups between the Tigers and the Cavaliers have been decided by seven points or less and this weekend is expected to be another close battle.