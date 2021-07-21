Home
How to watch the Olympic Games Day 2: July 22

July 21, 2021 Leads
The television schedule and live streaming coverage for Thursday, July 22, at the Tokyo Olympic Games. It is another healthy list of competition on the schedule for the day, with Softball, Football, and Shooting action set to come.

Softball opening round games will continue at the Fukushima Azuma Stadium with three games, including the battle between host country Japan and Mexico. In another game, a pair of North American countries will face off when the USA and Canada tackle each other at the same venue.

Meanwhile, in men’s football, Japan will battle with South Africa at Tokyo Stadium, and I am expecting this game to produce goals. This Japanese team has been preparing for a while for the Olympics and after seeing them a few times in some friendly games, including the win over Jamaica, I am convinced that this is team to beat at the Olympics.

Also bowing into action at the Tokyo Stadium is France which will take on Mexico, a team that usually competes very well at the Games. Elsewhere, Brazil will meet Germany at International Stadium Yokohama, Egypt and Spain battle at Sapporo Dome, while Argentina will tackle Australia in its opening game at the same location.

How to watch the Olympics in Canada

How to watch the Olympics in USA

  • TV channels: NBC, USA, NBCSN, CNBC, Olympic Channel, Golf Channel
  • Live streams: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App

Baseball/Softball All times in Eastern Standard time

Start TimeLocationEventStatus
20:00Fukushima Azuma Baseball StadiumSoftball Opening Round USA vs Canada
23:00Fukushima Azuma Baseball StadiumSoftball Opening Round Mexico vs Japan
2:00Fukushima Azuma Baseball StadiumSoftball Opening Round Italy vs Australia NBCSN

Men’s Football All times in Eastern Standard time

Start TimeLocationEventStatus
3:30Sapporo DomeMen’s Group C Egypt vs Spain – Olympic Channel
4:00Ibaraki Kashima StadiumMen’s Group B New Zealand vs Republic of Korea – NBCSN
4:00Tokyo StadiumMen’s Group A Mexico vs France – USA
4:30International Stadium YokohamaMen’s Group D Cote d’Ivoire vs Saudi Arabia – Olympic Channel
6:30Sapporo DomeMen’s Group C Argentina vs Australia – Olympic Channel
7:00Ibaraki Kashima StadiumMen’s Group B Honduras vs Romania – Olympic Channel
7:00Tokyo StadiumMen’s Group A Japan vs South Africa – NBCSN
7:30International Stadium YokohamaMen’s Group D Brazil vs Germany – Olympic Channel

Shooting All times in Eastern Standard time

Start TimeLocationEventStatus
20:00Asaka Shooting Range – 10m Range10m Air Pistol Men’s Official Training
21:30Asaka Shooting Range – 10m Range10m Air Pistol Women’s Official Training
23:20Asaka Shooting Range – 10m Range10m Air Rifle Women’s Official Training
0:50Asaka Shooting Range – 10m Range10m Air Rifle Men’s Official Training
RowingQualifying Heats7:30 p.m. – 11:10 p.m.NBCSN
