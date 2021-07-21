How to watch the Olympic Games Day 2: July 22

The television schedule and live streaming coverage for Thursday, July 22, at the Tokyo Olympic Games. It is another healthy list of competition on the schedule for the day, with Softball, Football, and Shooting action set to come.
Softball opening round games will continue at the Fukushima Azuma Stadium with three games, including the battle between host country Japan and Mexico. In another game, a pair of North American countries will face off when the USA and Canada tackle each other at the same venue.
Meanwhile, in men’s football, Japan will battle with South Africa at Tokyo Stadium, and I am expecting this game to produce goals. This Japanese team has been preparing for a while for the Olympics and after seeing them a few times in some friendly games, including the win over Jamaica, I am convinced that this is team to beat at the Olympics.
Also bowing into action at the Tokyo Stadium is France which will take on Mexico, a team that usually competes very well at the Games. Elsewhere, Brazil will meet Germany at International Stadium Yokohama, Egypt and Spain battle at Sapporo Dome, while Argentina will tackle Australia in its opening game at the same location.
How to watch the Olympics in Canada
- TV channels: CBC
- Live streams: CBC Gem, CBC’s Tokyo 2020 website, CBC Olympics app
How to watch the Olympics in USA
- TV channels: NBC, USA, NBCSN, CNBC, Olympic Channel, Golf Channel
- Live streams: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App
Baseball/Softball All times in Eastern Standard time
|Start Time
|Location
|Event
|Status
|20:00
|Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium
|Softball Opening Round USA vs Canada
|23:00
|Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium
|Softball Opening Round Mexico vs Japan
|2:00
|Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium
|Softball Opening Round Italy vs Australia NBCSN
Men’s Football All times in Eastern Standard time
|3:30
|Sapporo Dome
|Men’s Group C Egypt vs Spain – Olympic Channel
|4:00
|Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
|Men’s Group B New Zealand vs Republic of Korea – NBCSN
|4:00
|Tokyo Stadium
|Men’s Group A Mexico vs France – USA
|4:30
|International Stadium Yokohama
|Men’s Group D Cote d’Ivoire vs Saudi Arabia – Olympic Channel
|6:30
|Sapporo Dome
|Men’s Group C Argentina vs Australia – Olympic Channel
|7:00
|Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
|Men’s Group B Honduras vs Romania – Olympic Channel
|7:00
|Tokyo Stadium
|Men’s Group A Japan vs South Africa – NBCSN
|7:30
|International Stadium Yokohama
|Men’s Group D Brazil vs Germany – Olympic Channel
Shooting All times in Eastern Standard time
|20:00
|Asaka Shooting Range – 10m Range
|10m Air Pistol Men’s Official Training
|21:30
|Asaka Shooting Range – 10m Range
|10m Air Pistol Women’s Official Training
|23:20
|Asaka Shooting Range – 10m Range
|10m Air Rifle Women’s Official Training
|0:50
|Asaka Shooting Range – 10m Range
|10m Air Rifle Men’s Official Training
|Rowing
|Qualifying Heats
|7:30 p.m. – 11:10 p.m.
|NBCSN