The World Athletics Championships 2022 Oregon22 will see more than 1900 athletes from 192 teams compete at Eugene’s Hayward Field between 15-24 July. Read Also: Video: Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce dominates world championships 100m

The action starts with men’s hammer qualifying on Friday 15 July, while the women’s 4x400m final brings competition to a close on Sunday 24 July. You can keep up-to-date with the latest on the World Athletics website, its associated platforms and via a number of broadcasters around the world.

Here’s how you can follow it all.

Where to watch

The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 will be streamed live in some territories on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Action from each session will be shown and competition times are available on the event schedule.

The livestream will not be available in all territories.

To find out where coverage may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the event live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.

A detailed NBC schedule can be found here.

