Hayward-Field-World-Athletics-Championships-2022

The World Athletics Championships 2022 Oregon22 will see more than 1900 athletes from 192 teams compete at Eugene’s Hayward Field between 15-24 July. Read Also: Video: Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce dominates world championships 100m

The action starts with men’s hammer qualifying on Friday 15 July, while the women’s 4x400m final brings competition to a close on Sunday 24 July. You can keep up-to-date with the latest on the World Athletics website, its associated platforms and via a number of broadcasters around the world.

Here’s how you can follow it all.

Where to watch

The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 will be streamed live in some territories on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Action from each session will be shown and competition times are available on the event schedule.

The livestream will not be available in all territories.

To find out where coverage may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the event live. Please check your local listings to find out more information. 

A detailed NBC schedule can be found here.

TerritoriesBroadcaster
Antigua and BarbudaABS
Argentina and South America (Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela)TyC Sports
AustraliabeIN Sports / SBS
AustriaORF
BahamasZNS
BarbadosCBC
BelarusBTRC
BelgiumRTBF / VRT
Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, SloveniaArena Sport
BotswanaBTV
BrazilGlobo
Burkina FasoRTB
CanadaCBC
Cape VerdeTCV
Cayman IslandsTVJi
ChileTVN
ChinaCCTV
ColombiaRTVC
ComorosORTC
Costa RicaTigo Sports
CroatiaHRT
CubaICRT
CyprusCYCBC
Czech RepublicCT
Democratic Republic of CongoRTNC
DenmarkTV2
EquadorSpring Media
EstoniaERR
EswatiniEswatini TV
EthiopiaEBC
FinlandYLE
FranceFT
GambiaGRTS
GermanyARD / ZDF
GhanaGTV
GreeceERT
GrenadaGBN
HondurasSpring Media
HungaryMTVA
IcelandRUV
IndonesiaTVRI
IsraelThe Sports Channel
ItalyRAI / Sky
JamaicaTelevision Jamaica
JapanTBS
KenyaKBC
LatviaLT
LiberiaLNTV
LithuaniaLRT
MadagascarTVM
MalawiMBC
Malaysia and BruneiASTRO
MauritiusMBC
MexicoClaro
MoroccoSNRT
NamibiaNBC
NetherlandsNOS
New ZealandSky Network NZ
NigeriaNTA Sports 24
NorwayNRK
PanamaMedcom
Pan CaribbeanTV Jamaica
Pan Indian-SubcontinentSONY
Pan Latin AmericaESPN International
Pan Middle EastbeIN Sports
Pan Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport / TVMS
PeruSpring Media
PolandTVP
PortugalRTP
RwandaRTV
SenegalRTS
SeychellesSBC
SloveniaRTVS
South AfricaSABC
South KoreaSky Sports
SpainTVE
St LuciaWinners TV
SwedenSVT / TV4
SwitzerlandSRG / SSR
TurkeyTRT
UgandaUBC
UkraineUAPBC
United KingdomBBC
UruguayVTV
USA, Puerto Rico and US Virgin IslandsNBC Universal / NBC
VenezuelaMeridiano

One of SportingAlert.com main contributors and associated staff member. Focus on presenting the best possible news, views and reviews from college and pro sporting events all across the globe.

Similar Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.