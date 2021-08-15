How to watch Tottenham v Manchester City; no Kane, Grealish starts

Summer recruit Jack Grealish starts for Manchester City, while Harry Kane is not in the Tottenham squad for today’s English Premier League season opener for both clubs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. You can watch live streaming coverage of this game on NBCSports.com, while television coverage will be on the NBCSN channel.
Grealish, who was recruited from Aston Villa in the summer and made his debut off the bench a week ago in the Community Shield defeat to Leicester City, has been handed a place in the team from the start by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for the Premier League opening game.
Meanwhile, there is no Kane in the matchday squad for Tottenham after the England forward missed the entire preseason preparations. The forward is reportedly pushing for a move away from Tottenham, but manager Nuno Espirito Santo says his captain needs more time to work on his fitness.
“He needs to work [on his fitness after returning late from his holiday]. He needs to keep on working until he’s ready to help the team,” the boss told Sky Sports. “He doesn’t need too many sessions. He needs to be fit.”
When asked if Kane is at the game, Nuno added: “He worked in the morning, I don’t know what he’s going to do [now].”
Dele Alli also starts today for Tottenham after being frozen out of the squad by former manager Jose Mourinho last season.
Spurs, under Mourinho, lost 1-0 against Everton in their opening league match last season and will be hoping for a better start this year.
Manchester City Team to face Tottenham: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Mendy, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Mahrez, Grealish, Sterling, Torres. Subs: Steffen, Walker, Stones, Jesus, Zinchenko, Laporte, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva.
Tottenham Team to face Manchester City: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Moura, Alli, Bergwijn, Son. Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Romero, Winks, Gil, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Davies, Scarlett.