How to watch UCF vs SMU? Preview and game time

ORLANDO, FL –– UCF has won two in a row and SMU has lost two successive heading into Wednesday night’s (5) college football game at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, FL. The American Athletic Conference opener for more teams will begin at 7:00 pm ET and ESPN2 will provide the live television coverage. For live streaming, you can watch on WatchESPN and the ESPN App. Live Stats | Listen: Varsity Network App | Radio: FM 96.9/AM 740 The Game | Live Stats: click here

UCF vs SMU Game Today Prediction

UCF enters this game on the back of victories over Florida Atlantic and Georgia Tech –recovering from the 20-14 defeat to Louisville on September 9. The Knights (3-1) are now hoping to build on this momentum as they seek to win three straight games and open conference play on a positive note.

Meanwhile, after winning two straight games to start the new season, SMU has dropped the last two games after losing 34-27 to Maryland and 42-34 to TCU. READ MORE NEWS: ESPN3 Schedule for the college football games – Week 6

The Mustangs (2-2) dominated UCF 55-28 when these two teams met last November, but the experts are backing the Knights to run away with the victory this season. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, UCF has a 67.7% chance to win on Wednesday night with SMU giving 32.3% to start league play with a win.

Players To Watch UCF vs SMU

John Rhys Plumlee, who didn’t have the best of the game in passing the ball in the last outing after going 8 of 16 on completed passes for just 49 yards and throwing an interception, still leads the UCF offense in passing and also in rushing, while Javon Baker has tallied 257 yards from his 18 catches so far.

SMU will look to quarterback Tanner Mordecai to lead the offense. He has so far passed for 1,385 with 12 touchdowns. Rashee Rice has tallied 565 yards in the air from his 34 catches, while Tre Siggers has rushed for 200 yards thus far to lead the Mustangs on the ground.

As a team, SMU is scoring 38.5 points per game and giving up 25.5 at the other end, while UCF is averaging 34.3 points on offense and giving up just 13.5.