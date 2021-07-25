How to watch USA v Jamaica Gold Cup live streaming!

The battle for CONCACAF Gold Cup spots will continue on Sunday when Jamaica and the United States face-off at AT&T Stadium here in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday night. You can watch a television broadcast of this game on Fox Sports 1, while live streaming coverage is available on Foxsports.com which will also have updated stats and boxscore.
The kick-off time for this game is at 9:30 pm ET. Fans in the United States can also visit Fubo TV and Sling TV to get a 7-day free trial. With a subscription to any of the above services, you can watch the action on an Amazon Fire TV, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, and any high-end mobile device and tablet.
The United States secured a place in the quarterfinal by topping Group B over Canada with maximum nine points from three wins, while Jamaica finished second in Group C with six points from two wins. The Reggae Boyz were edged 1-0 by Costa Rica in their last group match last Tuesday.
Sunday’s meeting will see the USA looking to get the better of Jamaica for a third successive time in the Gold Cup after beating the Reggae Boyz 3-1 when the two nations met in a Gold Cup semifinal match in 2019 and 2-1 when these two sides clashed in the 2017 tournament final.
In the last five meetings, the USA picked up four wins and one defeat, while outscoring Jamaica 10-4 in those meetings. The last time the two countries met was in a friendly international game on Match 25 at Wiener Neustadt Stadium in Austria.
Jamaica started the defeat against Costa Rica without the likes of Andre Blake, Michael Hector, Leon Bailey, Shamar Nicholson, Liam Moore, and Cory Burke, while Fulham striker Bobby Reid, who missed the last two games after testing positive for COVID 19, rejoined the team for full training and is available for selection for this encounter.