How to watch USA v Mexico Gold Cup final live!

Defending CONCACAF Gold Cup champion Mexico and tournament hosts the United States will face off in Sunday night’s final and you can watch and follow all the coverage live on Fox Sports 1 USA and Foxsports.com. Fans in the USA can also use the FoxSportsGo App to stream the live action on their smart devices, such as mobile phones and tablets.
Mexico edged the United States 1-0 in the 2019 final and the Stars and Stripes are desperate to return the favour at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The last time these two countries met was the CONCACAF Nations League final with the Americans coming away with a close 3-2 win over El Tri on June 6.
USA TEAM: 1 Matt Turner, 12 Miles Robinson, 16 James Sands, 21 George Bello, 2 Reggie Cannon, 23 Kellyn Acosta, 17 Sebastian Lletget, 19 Eryk Williamson, 9 Gyasi Zardes, 13 Matthew Hoppe, 7 Paul Arriola
MEXICO TEAM: 1 Alfredo Talavera, 2 Néstor Araujo, 15 Héctor Moreno, 23 Jesús Gallardo, 21 Luis Rodríguez, 4 Edson Álvarez, 6 Jonathan dos Santos, 16 Héctor Herrera, 11 Rogelio Funes Mori, 17 Jesús Corona, 10 Orbelín Pineda
United States head coach Gregg Berhalter says his team will be ready for the physicality of the Mexicans.
“We want it to be a physical game. We want it to be a tough, contested game, the same way as Mexico. They want the same thing,” he said. “But we also want it to be fair, and that’s the referee’s role in this game, to manage the game in a fairway.
“You know I’ve seen numerous times when the players from Mexico are grabbing players’ necks and facial areas, and that has no place in the game. We can’t have that in the game.”
“We want our guys to battle. We want both teams to battle. We want it to be physical. But that has no place in the game. When I saw the semifinal [between Canada and Mexico] I didn’t think the referee did a good job of managing that at all. And they need to get ahead of that. There can’t be any hands to the neck or to the face.”