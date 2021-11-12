How to Watch USA v Mexico live; game time, lineups

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONCACAF Qualifying Third Round game between Mexico and USA at TQL Stadium live here from Cincinnati, OH, tonight. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and if you have an ESPN+ account you can also stream the action. WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App will also provide live online coverage for all streamers.
Watch Live Streaming Here | Read More: How to watch Jamaica vs El Salvador live, game time, lineups
This game is the battle between the current top two teams in the final round and both countries will be looking to avoid any hiccups. The USA, playing at home, will certainly be seeking to secure all three points, while Mexico, which leads the table with 14 points, would welcome a draw for sure on the road.
A very strong Mexico starting lineup includes Wolves forward Raúl Jiménez, who will lead the attack and he will be deliciously supported by a host of talents that includes Hirving Lozano and Jesús Corona.
Leading midfielder Héctor Herrera also starts, alongside Luis Rodríguez and Edson Álvarez, with Luís Romo also starting tonight.
For USA, the starting team includes the likes of DeAndre Yedlin, Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah, Yunus Musah, Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson and goalkeeper Zack Steffen.
Meanwhile, Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is apparently fit enough to earn a place on the substitutes bench tonight.
USA Team: 1 Zack Steffen, 3 Walker Zimmerman, 12 Miles Robinson, 5 Antonee Robinson, 2 DeAndre Yedlin, 4 Tyler Adams, 8 Weston McKennie, 6 Yunus Musah, 9 Ricardo Pepi, 11 Brenden Aaronson, 20 Timothy Weah. Subs: 13Matt Turner 10 Christian Pulisic 14 Cristian Roldan 23 Kellyn Acosta 15 Chris Richards 16 Gianluca Busio 19 Jesús Ferreira 21 Sam Vines 17 Sebastian Lletget 22 Reggie Cannon 18 Mark McKenzie 7 Paul Arriola.
Mexico Team: 13 Guillermo Ochoa 5 Johan Vásquez 3 Julio Domínguez 23 Jesús Gallardo 21 Luis Rodríguez 4 Edson Álvarez 7 Luís Romo 16 Héctor Herrera 9 Raúl Jiménez 22 Hirving Lozano 17 Jesús Corona. Subs: 2 Osvaldo Rodríguez 11 Rogelio Funes Mori 18 Andrés Guardado 19Henry Martín 20Gilberto Sepúlveda 6Jorge Sánchez 14 Roberto Alvarado 12 Rodolfo Cota 1 Alfredo Talavera 15 Héctor Moreno 8 Carlos Rodríguez 10 Orbelín Pineda