How to watch USA vs Costa Rica live stream, TV channels, start time

Starting lineups for the USA vs Costa Rica 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying – CONCACAF, Third Round – game tonight and you can watch live on ESPN2. Live streaming is available on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
The game will also be streamed live on ESPN+ and will start at 7:00 PM ET.
I believe that after losing its last game, the USA will be hoping to bounce with a victory against a confident Costa Rica side at Lower.com Field. Please don’t miss this one!
The United States have won four of the last five meetings against Costa Rica, including three straight, although their rivals beat them 2-0 in the last FIFA World Cup Qualifying contest in 2017.
USA XI: 13-Zack Steffen 12-Miles Robinson 15-Chris Richards 5-Antonee Robinson 2-Sergiño Dest 4-Tyler Adams 8Weston McKennie 6-Yunus Musah 16-Ricardo Pepi 11-Brenden Aaronson 7-Paul Arriola. Subs: 18-Mark McKenzie 23-Kellyn Acosta 9-Gyasi Zardes 3-Walker Zimmerman 22-DeAndre Yedlin 10-Cristian Roldan 14-Luca De La Torre 17-Gianluca Busio 20-Timothy Weah 21-George Bello 1-Matt Turner 19-Matthew Hoppe
Costa Rica XI: 1-Keylor Navas 6-Óscar Duarte 15-Francisco Calvo 4-Keysher Fuller 22-Rónald Matarrita 2-Ricardo Blanco Mora 17-Yeltsin Tejeda 5-Celso Borges 11-Johan Venegas 10-Bryan Ruiz 21-Jonathan Moya Subs: 7-Christian Bolaños 9-Álvaro Saborío 19-Kendall Waston 8-Bryan Oviedo 23-Leonel Moreira 18-Aaron Cruz 12-Randall Leal 14-Jimmy Marín 3-Juan Vargas 16-Youstin Salas 20-Fernán Faerrón 13-Orlando Galo