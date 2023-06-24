Live Stream: How to watch USA vs Jamaica Gold Cup Opener?

The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) will face Jamaica in the opening match of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The USA vs Jamaica match will kick off at 10:05 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted in English on Fox Sports 1 USA (More information here ussoccer.com).

The USMNT will be fielding a young and inexperienced “B team” for the tournament, with nearly all of the first-choice roster from the Nations League competition swapped out for a team full of fringe internationals.

On the other hand, Jamaica will be looking to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the depleted USMNT roster and make a strong start to the tournament.

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides in the Gold Cup, with the USMNT winning five of the previous seven encounters.

However, the Reggae Boyz will be a tough test for the USMNT, with strong Premier League talent in the attack, including Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey, Michail Antonio of West Ham United and Demarai Gray of Everton.

The opening match will go a long way towards setting the tone of the competition for both sides, and either team will know that victory could set them up for success moving forward.

USA vs Jamaica Live TV Channels and Streams: Match Facts