How to watch USA vs. Jamaica live stream, lineups, scores

AUSTIN, Texas — The Jamaica Reggae Boyz will face another uphill task to climb up the CONCACAF FIFA WORLD CUP QUALIFYING 2022 table standings when they take on the USA here at the Q2 Stadium tonight at 7:30 pm ET. You can watch live coverage of the game on ESPN2, while live streaming is available on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
The following are the starting lineups for both Jamaica and the USA for this all-important contest.
After the first three games of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Concacaf final round qualifiers, the Jamaicans are rooted at the bottom of the eight-team table standings with one point, and the visitors will be aiming to draw closer to the leaders with a victory on the road.
The United States, meanwhile, is sitting third with five points, the same amount as Canada and Panama, while Mexico leads the standings on seven points. Costa Rica, Honduras, and El Salvador are next on two points apiece.
USMNT Starting XI vs. Jamaica: 1-Matt Turner, 2-Sergiño Dest, 3-Walker Zimmerman, 4-Tyler Adams (capt.), 5-Antonee Robinson, 6-Yunus Musah, 7-Paul Arriola, 8-Weston McKennie, 11-Brenden Aaronson, 12-Miles Robinson, 16-Ricardo Pepi. Substitutes: 13-Zack Steffen, 9-Gyasi Zardes, 10-Cristian Roldan, 14-Luca de la Torre, 15-Chris Richards, 17-Sebastian Lletget, 18-Mark McKenzie, 19-Matthew Hoppe, 20-Tim Weah, 21-George Bello, 22-Shaq Moore, 23-Kellyn Acosta
Jamaica is without several key players, including West Ham United striker Michail Antonio, Leon Bailey, Ethan Pinnock, Liam Moore, and Daniel Johnson.
FIFA World Cup Qualifying – CONCACAF Standings
POS TEAM GP GD PTS
1 Mexico 3 +2 7
2 Canada 3 +3 5
3 United States 3 +3 5
4 Panama 3 +3 5
5 Costa Rica 3 -1 2
6 Honduras 3 -3 2
7 El Salvador 3 -3 2
8 Jamaica 3 -4 1