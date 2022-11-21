AL RAYYAN Qatar (November 21) —— The following are the starting lineup for USA vs Wales in Group A on Day 2 at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium here in Doha on Monday. Fans in the USA can watch the live broadcast on Fox Network and the Fox Sports App, as well as the Fox Sports website here.

Kick-off time for this game is 2:00 pm ET in the United States and please remember that you also follow all the action on Peacock, in addition to getting a free trial at fuboTV. Telemundo Deportes site/app and Universo Now will also have live streaming.

Team USA heads into this game with an 8-19-6 (W-L-D) all-time World Cup tournament record and This is the team’s 11th tournament appearance, but the first since 2014 after missing out in 2018 when it was in Russia and won by France. Read More: England 6 vs Iran 2 Stats and Report – Free video highlights

Meanwhile, this is the first meeting between USA and Wales at the World Cup. The USA team are so far unbeaten in their two previous meeting after winning one and drawing the other clash which were both friendlies.

Looking for a favorite? Coming in it’s 6/4 for USA to win this game, according to WIlliam Hill, and I am going to go with those odds.

As for the team news, USA have received a fitness boost in time for this game with key midfielder and Juventus star Weston McKennie fit to start after being doubtful in the build up to the clash.

The also features several familiar faces for fans of English football, with Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Tyler Adams, Matt Turner, Antonee Robinson, and Josh Sargent also starting for the North Americans here today. Included as well is attacker Timothy Weah.

Harry Wilson is a surprise starter for Wales, despite his relatively limited minutes with Fulham in the Premier League this season. Gareth Bale also starts, along with speedy winger Daniel James, while Wayne Hennessey has got the nod in goal. There is not place, however, for in the starting team for Kieffer Moore up front.

Midfielder Joe Allen has been ruled out for Wale because of a hamstring injury, so Ethan Ampadu starts in midfield, while Aaron Ramsey is passed fit to start as well.

USA: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Robinson, Tim Ream; Adams, Musah, McKennie; Pulisic, Weah, Sargent. Subs: Horvath, Johnson, Reyna, Ferreira, Aaronson, De la Torre, Long, Morris, Roldan, Moore, Wright, Carter-Vickers, Yedlin, Acosta, Scally.

Wales: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, B Davies; Roberts, Ampadu, Ramsey, Wilson, N Williams; Bale, James. Subs: Ward, Davies, Gunter, Allen, Johnson, Moore, Morrell, Lockyer, Williams, Harris, Thomas, Levitt, Cabango, Colwill.