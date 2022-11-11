How to watch USC vs Colorado live stream tonight

Watch the live-streaming coverage of the college football game between USC and Colorado at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as Week 11 schedule continues on Friday night (11). The television broadcast will be live on Fox Sports 1, while you can watch online at FoxSports Live. Follow the action with the ESPN GAMECAST tracker as well.

No. 8 USC (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12) comes into tonight’s game hoping to secure a win that would keep them in contention for a place in the College Football Playoffs, should the teams ranked above them slip up at any point in time throughout the season. The kick-off time for tonight’s game is 9:30 PM ET. WATCH HERE | LISTEN HERE | LIVE STATS

The Trojans will next play No. 12 UCLA and No. 20 Notre Dame to close out the regular season. They have won two straight since losing to Utah last month. Will USC make it three straight on Friday night?

Meanwhile, Colorado will certainly be hoping to close out what has been a very disappointing season with a couple of wins after losing in all but one game so far this season.

The Buffaloes (1-8, 1-5 Pac-12) have just one win from the nine played games thus far this season after starting with an unimpressive 0-5 record. Since beating California 20-13 in overtime last month, Colorado has lost three straight and will face three ranked teams to end the regular season.