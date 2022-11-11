How to watch USC vs Colorado live stream tonight

Watch the live-streaming coverage of the college football game between USC and Colorado at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as Week 11 schedule continues on Friday night (11). The television broadcast will be live on Fox Sports 1, while you can watch online at FoxSports Live. Follow the action with the ESPN GAMECAST tracker as well.

No. 8 USC (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12) comes into tonight’s game hoping to secure a win that would keep them in contention for a place in the College Football Playoffs, should the teams ranked above them slip up at any point in time throughout the season. The kick-off time for tonight’s game is 9:30 PM ET. WATCH HERE | LISTEN HERE | LIVE STATS

The Trojans will next play No. 12 UCLA and No. 20 Notre Dame to close out the regular season. They have won two straight since losing to Utah last month. Will USC make it three straight on Friday night?

Latest Updates

Meanwhile, Colorado will certainly be hoping to close out what has been a very disappointing season with a couple of wins after losing in all but one game so far this season.

The Buffaloes (1-8, 1-5 Pac-12) have just one win from the nine played games thus far this season after starting with an unimpressive 0-5 record. Since beating California 20-13 in overtime last month, Colorado has lost three straight and will face three ranked teams to end the regular season.

As a youngster, I was never really good at sports, even though I tried my hardest. Nevertheless, I am big fan of writing and enjoys reporting from events across the globe. I am Cedrick. Love!

Similar Posts

|

Oklahoma City Thunder v The Miami Heat Highlights – Feb. 14

BySports Desk

Watch Highlights From The NBA Game Between The Oklahoma City Thunder v The Miami Heat On Feb. 14 OKLAHOMA CITY (Sporting Alert) – LeBron James led the Miami Heat to a 110-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena, here in Oklahoma City on Thursday night. Oklahoma City Thunder v The Miami…

THE PLAYERS Championship Featured Groups: Watch Live Online

BySports Desk

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Tiger Woods has been matched with two big names in the Featured Groups for the first two rounds of THE PLAYERS Championship. Watch Live Streaming: THE PLAYERS Championship Woods has been paired with Matt Kuchar defending champion and Brandt Snedeker on TPC Sawgrass this Thursday. The following are the list of…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.