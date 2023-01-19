How to watch Warriors vs Celtics on TNT tonight?

Watch live streaming coverage of tonight’s NBA schedule between the Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics live on TNT with live GameCast and box score updates available too.

ByCEDRIC HANCOCK
BOSTON (Jan. 19) The Golden State Warriors will face off against the Boston Celtics in a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals on Thursday night. The game, which is set to take place at Boston’s TD Garden, is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live on TNT.

Where can I watch the Celtics vs Warriors tonight?

Fans can also follow live GameCast and box score updates to stay on top of the action. Boston enters tonight’s game as that -6.5 point favorite, according to the latest line and has a 70.3% chance to win the game, according to ESPN Analytics. Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV.  Free trial

The Celtics come into the game with a 33-12 record, sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference. They’re led by Jayson Tatum, who is averaging an impressive 31.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, and shooting 47.1% from the field this season. In their last matchup with the Warriors on December 11th, though, Tatum was held to just 18 points in a defeat.

The Warriors, in the meantime, currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference with a 22-22 record. Despite their struggles on the road (5-17), Golden State is ninth in the league in scoring with an average of 14.9 fast-break points per game. Jordan Poole leads the team in fast break points, averaging 3.7 per game.

In their last matchup, the Warriors were victorious, with Klay Thompson scoring 34 points to lead the team to a 123-107 win.

Stephen Curry, who is averaging 29.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, had 32 points, seven assists, and shot 54.5% from 3-point range in that victory.

The Celtics have a strong home record, going 17-5 in home games, and they are fourth in the Eastern Conference when it comes to shooting from beyond the arc, led by Malcolm Brogdon who is shooting 45.4% from 3-point range.

Jaylen Brown, who is averaging 27.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, remains questionable for the Celtics due to right adductor tightness, although he was able to practice Wednesday fully. Brown has been sidelined for three straight games.

This should be an exciting matchup, and fans can expect a competitive game filled with plenty of scoring highlights. Be sure to tune in to TNT for live TV and streaming broadcast or follow live GameCast and box score updates.

