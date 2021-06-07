How to watch Watch LSU vs Oregon NCAA Eugene Regional rematch

Watch LSU vs Oregon in the NCAA Eugene Regional. Despite and early exit from the SEC tournament and a less than ideal start to the 2021 NCAA Baseball Regional tournament, LSU is not giving up on their ambition of making the cut to the College World Series this season.
Live streaming coverage will be on WatchESPN with the game also televising on ESPN2. For audio coverage, you can follow the radio commentary on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network. LIVE STATS | LISTEN LIVE | WATCH LIVE
The Tigers (37-23) rebounded from a defeat to Gonzaga in the opening game of the NCAA Eugene Regional to win three straight games and move within one victory away from advancing to the 2021 NCAA Super Regionals.
On Monday night, LSU will take on Pac-12 outfit Oregon (39-15) in a rematch encounter which starts at 10:00 p.m. ET. This game will determine the regional champion and will guarantee a passage into the next round. The winner will advance to face SEC side Tennessee in next weekend’s 2021 NCAA Super Regional in Knoxville.
LSU fended off elimination when it scored a 4-1 victory over Oregon at PK Park to force a winner-take-all game. It was the second win on the day for Tigers, who had eliminated Gonzaga from the regional tournament with a 9-4 victory earlier in the day.
“It was obviously a long day at the ball park for our guys,” said LSU head coach Paul Mainieri. “AJ Labas did a wonderful job and was able to save our bullpen for the second game.
“Javen Coleman was awesome, and it played out just as we had hoped. I couldn’t even have dreamt that Javen would do as well as he did.”
“We had a tremendous victory against an outstanding ball club in Oregon,” Mainieri added, “and it sets the stage for one game, winner-take-all on Monday night. I just can’t tell you how proud I am of our guys, and we’re just not giving up.”