How to watch the Week 1 NFL schedule? TV channels, start times – Sept. 11

The Week 1 NFL schedule, TV channels, live stream, and kick-off times on Sunday, September 11. Don't miss the opening week set of games with the Chiefs, Cowboys, Buccaneers, Patriots, and Steelers among the teams that will bow into action this weekend.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys

The first Sunday Night Football game of the 2022 season features the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a 13-4 regular season in 2021, the Buccaneers fell to the Rams in the playoffs. They look to return to the Super Bowl behind 45-year-old Tom Brady, who continues to defy age.

Kickoff is at 8:20 PM on NBC. The Cowboys are a 2.5-point home underdog.

Dallas finished 12-5 last season, but fell in the first round of the playoffs and the team hasn’t advanced past the Divisional Round since 1995. Tampa Bay, in the meantime, won last year’s meeting at home by the score of 31-29.

The Buccaneers’ offense ranked second in scoring last season. Brady threw for 5316 yards and 43 touchdowns last season. He has plenty of weapons in wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Russell Cage, although Godwin and Cage are listed as questionable for the game. Running back Leonard Fournette added enough on the ground with 812 yards and eight touchdowns last season to keep defenses honest.

Kicker Ryan Succop was solid, hitting 25-of-30 field goals last season. On the defensive side of the ball, the Buccaneers ranked 5th in the fewest points allowed at 20.1 per game. Linebacker Shaquil Barrett led the team with 10 of their 47 sacks, while free safety Mike Edwards is a playmaker who returned two interceptions for touchdowns last season.

The Cowboys’ number one scoring offense last season was led by quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw for 4449 yards and 37 touchdowns. The departure of Amari Cooper hurts the passing attack. In addition, Michael Gallup is also out with a knee injury. That means CeeDee Lamb (79 receptions, 1102 yards), tight end Dalton Schultz (78 receptions, 808 yards), and running back Ezekiel Elliott (1002 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns), will be Prescott’s primary playmakers.

Kicker Brett Maher made 16-of-18 field goal attempts with the Saints last season and is in his second tour of duty with the Cowboys. Defensively, the Cowboys ranked 7th in points allowed last season at 21.1 points per game. Linebacker Micah Parsons was arguably the best defensive player in the NFL last season as a rookie, recording 84 tackles and 13 sacks. Cornerback Trevon Diggs intercepted a league-high 11 passes and will likely match up with Mike Evans the entire game.

